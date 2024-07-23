FMG Expands Product Line with All-New Business Edition of Their Award-Winning Marketing Suite

Specifically Designed for Mid-Market RIAs, Banks, and Credit Unions to Streamline Advisor Marketing Efforts and Drive Growth

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite, a leading SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors, today announced the launch of Marketing Suite Business Edition, a comprehensive product designed specifically for the needs of mid-market financial firms including RIAs, banks, and credit unions. This new offering addresses the unique challenges faced by mid-sized institutions in managing multi-advisor marketing efforts, compliance, and client engagement.

Addressing Mid-Market Challenges



FMG's market research identified a significant opportunity within the mid-market segment. Existing offerings, geared toward smaller retail or larger enterprise clients, often fall short for mid-sized firms. Marketing Suite Business Edition bridges this gap by providing essential tools tailored to their specific needs and complexities.

"Our growth into the mid-market sector reflects our deep understanding of the needs, goals, and pain points of RIAs, banks, and credit unions based on a decade of experience," said Dave Christensen, FMG's Chief Product Officer. "We know that their reputations are dependent on partnering with a firm that has proven, scalable, and enterprise-ready technology. With FMG, they know they have a direct line to any of our executives and an unwavering commitment to keep their firm and their advisors ahead of the curve in leveraging marketing technology to fuel effective client and prospect engagement that we know is critical to business growth."

Key Features of Marketing Suite Business Edition

Includes 5 Advisors : Five workspaces (advisor licenses) are included, and to accommodate larger teams, there is an option to add up to 30.

: Five workspaces (advisor licenses) are included, and to accommodate larger teams, there is an option to add up to 30. Ample Contact Capacity : Features up to 100,000 marketing contacts to meet mid-market needs.

: Features up to 100,000 marketing contacts to meet mid-market needs. Enhanced Content Distribution : An upgraded Publisher tool streamlines content sharing across advisors.

: An upgraded Publisher tool streamlines content sharing across advisors. Dedicated Support Team : Provides personalized assistance for a seamless user experience.

: Provides personalized assistance for a seamless user experience. Enhanced Security: Exclusive access to streamlined risk assessments, SOC II reports, and Single Sign On (SSO) options that simplify the compliance process, particularly valuable for institutions with stricter requirements.

The FMG Platform Offers Several Key Benefits to Mid-Market Firms

Enabling multiple advisors within an RIA, bank, or credit union to publish their own unique client-approved, timely content and multi-media assets across all marketing channels.

Streamlining the compliance process for advisors and internal compliance teams.

Increasing engagement with end-clients through timely, relevant, and personalized content delivery.

Providing a value proposition to the firm that contributes to advisor recruiting, retention, and organic growth.

Cost-Effective Growth Solution



Marketing Suite Business Edition offers a cost-effective solution compared to enterprise-level options. It simplifies complex features and provides the tools necessary for efficient operation and growth within the mid-market segment. Marketing Suite Business Edition is available for a monthly fee of $1,199 with a one-time setup fee of $1,500.

"Our investment in enterprise and mid-market technology, sales, and relationship management has greatly enhanced our ability to infuse products and technology with larger firm know-how," said Scott White, FMG's Chief Executive Officer. "The investment has enabled us to expand our leadership position in this space by giving mid-market firms a scalable and easy-to-use solution to help their advisors leverage digital marketing to grow their businesses, communicate more authentically and consistently with their clients, and build their personal brands and networks."

About FMG Suite



FMG powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps more than 40,000 financial advisors and insurance agents stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Creating over 200 new pieces of timely and authentic content for its library each month, FMG empowers its customers to execute effective marketing campaigns in an efficient and compliant manner. FMG is rated first in market share and customer satisfaction by T3 Software Survey Report and is the recipient of many industry awards, including Best Marketing Automation and Social Media Platform. Based in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices nationwide, FMG is a thought leader in combining marketing best practices with cutting-edge technology to give its customers a competitive advantage. For more information on FMG and its innovative marketing solutions, please visit www.fmgsuite.com.

Media Contacts:

Susan Theder

[email protected]

Samantha Russell

[email protected]

SOURCE FMG Suite