FMG Launches Inaugural 2025 Marketing Guide for Financial Advisors, Unlocking New Pathways to Organic Growth

Comprehensive resource provides financial advisors with practical blueprints across five essential marketing pillars to drive business growth.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG, a leading SaaS company specializing in marketing content, automation, and websites for financial advisors, today announced the release of its inaugural 2025 Marketing Guide for Financial Advisors. This comprehensive resource transforms complex marketing challenges into actionable strategies, equipping advisors with practical tools to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

"In an era where research reveals that 80% of financial advisors lack a defined marketing strategy, developing one isn't just an advantage—it's a necessity1," said Samantha Russell, Chief Evangelist at FMG. "Our 2025 Marketing Guide goes beyond theory to provide advisors with concrete, implementable steps across five crucial marketing pillars, making it easier than ever to execute effective marketing strategies."

The guide provides in-depth strategies across five essential marketing pillars. While the full guide contains hundreds of actionable tips, advisors will discover practical advice regarding areas including:

1. Website Optimization

Transform service descriptions into client-focused messaging (e.g., "We provide retirement services" becomes "Your trusted resource for achieving retirement goals")

Create a high-converting homepage with scannable content and a maximum of 2 clear calls-to-action

Include unique conversation starters (like office pets) and video introductions to build instant connections

2. LinkedIn Strategy

Personalize every connection request with relevant context from their profile or shared interests

Engage with 4 posts before sharing 1 of your own, focusing on thoughtful comments that invite discussion

Share zero-click content using carousels and embedded video to keep the audience engaged on the platform

3. Client and Prospect Communications

Track client hobbies in CRM to send personalized lifestyle content aligned with interests like wine, cooking, or golf

Use texting for rapid document completion, with forms typically returned within 5 minutes

Segment communications by investing stage, retirement proximity, and lifestyle interests for targeted messaging

4. Event Marketing

Partner with local professionals (estate attorneys, tax experts) for joint webinars that expand reach

Host seasonal events like Family Photo Experiences or Winter Wellness seminars with chair massages

Invite clients' children to events to deepen relationships across generations

5. Video Marketing

Record personal introduction videos speaking directly to prospects' desires and challenges

Film client experience walkthrough videos that demystify your process and set expectations

Keep the background authentic with personal touches like art pieces or family photos to build connection

"The 2025 Marketing Guide represents our commitment to providing advisors with not just the 'what' but the 'how' of effective marketing," said Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer at FMG. "With 75% of clients switching or considering switching advisors in 2023, and 79% desiring more frequent communication, we've created a resource that directly addresses this challenge with practical, implementable strategies.2 Advisors don't have time to become marketing experts. They want resources and a partner that doesn't just tell them what to do, but also helps them actually do it."

The guide has already garnered positive feedback from early users. "Following FMG's marketing strategies has transformed our practice," said Chevonne Farler of TBH Advisors. "My AUM doubled in just one quarter—matching what previously took an entire year to achieve. We've streamlined our marketing so effectively that we now spend just 1.5 hours monthly on these tasks, freeing up invaluable time to deepen client relationships. This guide distills all the best practices we've learned as an FMG Do It For Me customer into actionable steps that deliver real, measurable growth while maintaining the personal touch our clients deserve. FMG Do It For Me has been an integral part of our success."

Each section of the guide includes detailed checklists, real-world examples, and additional resources, making it easy for advisors to implement strategies regardless of their marketing experience level. The guide also addresses the evolving needs of financial advisors serving digital-first millennials, who now control over $30 trillion in assets.

The 2025 Marketing Guide is the first in what will be an annual series, reinforcing FMG's commitment to keeping advisors ahead of marketing trends and technological advances in the financial services industry. If you would like to request a copy, click here.

About FMG

FMG is an all-in-one marketing platform that assists financial advisors and insurance agents in attracting new leads, staying connected with clients, and growing their businesses. Consistently rated first in market share and customer satisfaction from 2019 to 2023 in the T3 Software Survey Report, FMG helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices across the United States.

FMG Press Contacts

Susan Theder

Chief Marketing and Experience Officer

FMG

[email protected]

617-717-9162

Sources:

1https://www.assetmark.com/blog/financial-advisor-marketing-strategies

2YCharts 2024 Advisor-Client Communication Survey

SOURCE FMG