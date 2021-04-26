FMG Suite Announces Prospera as Newest Enterprise Partner

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial professionals and insurance agents, today announced that it has launched an enterprise partnership with Prospera, a boutique broker-dealer catering to independent financial service professionals.

Marketing Your Way, Prospera's custom marketing solution includes websites, social media, emails, content, and lead gen capabilities—all within one platform. Paired with Prospera's hands-on and personalized service model, this aims to help financial professionals simplify marketing while increasing AUM.

With Marketing Your Way, Prospera's financial professionals can access hundreds of articles, videos, and infographics–created by both Prospera and FMG Suite. Marketing Your Way also supports multi-channel communications that mitigate risks with a built-in approval process connected directly to compliance teams.

"With everything that has happened over the last year, digital marketing is more critical than ever," said Tarah Williams, Chief Administrative Officer, Prospera. "This is why we partnered with FMG Suite to deliver our financial professionals powerful tools to communicate—with lead generation as a very important component in their overall marketing strategy."

"Prospera is a forward thinking firm that is investing in the success of their financial professionals," said FMG Suite CEO, Scott White. "Our easy to use MarTech tools and content are constantly being updated and innovated to help partners like Prospera attract and retain the best financial professionals."

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite delivers the leading advisor marketing platform backed by an award-winning, FINRA-reviewed and compliance-ready content library. Powering the industry's best websites, multimedia content, and communication tools for financial advisors and insurance agents, FMG Suite helps them deepen relationships with clients, stay connected with prospects, and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction in the 2019 T3 Software Survey Report by Morningstar, FMG Suite solutions are designed to advance how advisors develop their marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

About Prospera Financial

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

