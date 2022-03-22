FMG Suite Named "Best Overall FinTech Mobile App" in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Recognize Outstanding Financial Technology Products And Companies

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced that it has been named "Best Overall FinTech Mobile App" in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

FMG Suite's mobile app empowers users with compliance-ready, personalized, and AI-driven content that allows financial advisors to share content across email and social media with a click of a button. The FMG Suite mobile app makes it easy for users to get notified when timely content is available, allowing advisors to freely share and communicate with clients from anywhere, at any time via their mobile device.

The mobile app leverages Curator™, a content engine driven by Artificial Intelligence. Curator™ makes it easy for advisors to share curated, customizable, personalized, and compliance-ready content across multiple communication channels. Curator™ does this by tracking audience engagement and preferences to deliver even more relevant content. It also learns from advisor interests - highlighting hobbies, causes, and other affinities.

"We are thrilled to be singled out by FinTech Breakthrough, especially for this particular award. Our focus has always been on creating the most seamless experience for financial professionals in order to help advisors remain agile in a volatile marketplace and streamline their client communications," said Scott White, CEO of FMG Suite. "We designed the FMG Suite mobile app to bridge the gap of getting timely content out at just the right moment to help financial professionals establish trust and confidence with their clients. The app represents our commitment to innovation and accessibility for all."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

"While email and social media marketing remain two of the most effective marketing channels for financial advisors, finding new content and sticking to a consistent schedule can be overwhelming," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "FMG Suite makes it easier for financial professionals to share compelling content quickly by activating automation across multiple channels and scaling content in a matter of seconds. FMG Suite's 'breakthrough' AI-driven content engine provides a wide range of relevant content for advisors to share, ultimately helping its customers build lasting, quality relationships with their clients and prospects. We extend our sincerest congratulations to the FMG Suite team on being our choice for the 'Best Overall FinTech Mobile App' for 2022."

FMG Suite helps more than 40,000 advisors and RIAs deepen relationships with clients, stay connected with prospects, and alleviate much of the marketing and compliance pains small business owners face.

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices across the United States.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact

Susan Theder

FMG Suite

[email protected]

SOURCE FMG Suite