FMG Suite Named "Best Social Media Distribution" Software For Second Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , an industry-leading SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced that it has been selected as the "Best Social Media Distribution Software" for the second year in a row in the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards .

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the best companies, technologies, products and services in the field of marketing, ad and sales technology. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries.

Through FMG Suite's social media solution, financial and insurance professionals can rapidly create and deploy highly engaging content across popular social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Users can choose content (infographics, videos, articles) from a robust library or create their own custom messages.

As applicable, the system automatically routes social media content to the broker-dealer, captures when the piece is approved and posts it upon approval or as scheduled by the user. FMG Suite customers also have access to a variety of image upload toolsets including integrations with Canva and Unsplash . Both empower users to quickly and easily create and source engaging graphics to share across social media.

"The use of social media in the financial and insurance industries has continued to mature since our first MarTech award win in 2020 and we have continued to evolve our social media solutions to keep up with the increased demand in features and content," said Scott White, CEO of FMG Suite. " The data paints a clear picture of this digital referral shift with 74% of financial advisors establishing new prospect relationships or acquiring new clients through social media. Findings like this from Putnam Investments further cement the powerful role technology and social media will continue to play in driving marketing success for the businesses we serve."

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

