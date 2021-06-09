FMG Suite Recognized for DEI Initiatives In WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards for its commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion.

Now in its seventh year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honors individuals and business initiatives that help financial advisors better serve their clients. This year, there were more than 900 entries submitted and 221 different organizations were selected as finalists. Finalists were selected by a panel of 14 independent judges. View the full list of finalists .

As a finalist in the diversity, equity and inclusion category, FMG Suite was recognized for putting diversity at the heart of its workforce through enforcing change in its culture and its products to financial professionals.

Over the past year, FMG Suite has implemented a variety of initiatives to enforce change in its corporate culture and hiring practices including the formation of a DEI council and community groups like APAC, LGBTQIA and a women's network. Organized by volunteers, employees throughout the organization are invited to join, learn, connect, and plan activities.

FMG Suite was also recognized for its commitment to providing marketing content to financial professionals that represents underrepresented groups through its robust compliance-friendly content library that includes videos, articles, infographics and more.

"We are incredibly honored to receive recognition for our DEI efforts alongside so many other amazing finalists," said Scott White, CEO of FMG Suite. "At FMG Suite we strongly believe in our responsibility to be a force for good in the industries we serve. And we know that this responsibility has never been more important than it is today."

