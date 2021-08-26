FMG Suite Recognized In Three Categories By ThinkAdvisor's Inaugural LUMINARIES Class of 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced that they have been recognized as a 2021 LUMINARY by ThinkAdvisor in three categories.

The LUMINARIES honors top-performing industry participants for the dynamic and inclusive ways they are driving the wealth, investment and retirement industry forward. Members of the LUMINARIES Class of 2021 were selected by a diverse panel of judges from across the wealth management industry, alongside the ThinkAdvisor editorial team. View the full list of winners .

FMG Suite was recognized by ThinkAdvisor for their commitment to diversity and inclusion and their thought leadership and education for Fintech and TAMP platforms. FMG Suite's Chief Evangelist, Samantha Russell, was also recognized for her thought leadership and education efforts in the Fintech space.

"We are incredibly proud to be included in the 2021 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARY Class, especially among so many other esteemed financial industry leaders," said Scott White, CEO of FMG Suite. "We are dedicated to helping financial service professionals grow their businesses through extraordinary marketing while leading the charge in inclusion and thought leadership in the financial industry."

"It's such an honor to be named to the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARY Class of 2021," said Samantha Russell, Chief Evangelist of FMG Suite. "I look forward to continuing to help educate more and more advisors in innovative and engaging ways to help grow their businesses and improve client outcomes."

This recognition for FMG Suite comes on the heels of being named best social media distribution software by MarTech Breakthrough Awards and as a finalist for their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the wealthmangement.com 2021 industry awards.

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

