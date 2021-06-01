FMG Suite Unveils New Lead Generation Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , an industry-leading SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced the integration of new lead generation capabilities into the FMG Suite platform.

Unlike organic inbound marketing efforts, which require a long-term time investment, lead generation tools are designed to generate new business leads quickly. Through paid advertising tactics, FMG Suite's new lead generation tools drive prospects to landing pages that trigger an immediate response.

FMG Suite's new end-to-end lead generation solution adds new capabilities and streamlines what can be an overwhelming lead and referral collection process, enabling financial advisors to generate ongoing inbound leads with:

Branded website components, including landing pages, unique page sections, pop-ups and forms to capture pertinent lead contact information

Valuable, engaging content, including ebooks and quizzes

Social sequences and display ads to increase online visibility

Event marketing tools to create and promote in-person and virtual events

Automated referral campaigns that empower customers to become brand ambassadors

Leveraging FMG Suite's more than 10 years of experience as a leader in providing marketing tools for financial advisors, these new solutions are a natural extension to enable and empower users to attract new clients directly into the firm's digital marketing hub with FMG Suite. This new solution makes it simple for every financial professional, regardless of marketing expertise, to capture new business.

"This pandemic has shown us that the ability to identify and engage with prospects digitally is an essential component to all advisor's marketing strategies," said Scott White, FMG Suite CEO. "Our lead generation solutions are designed to help advisors deepen relationships and drive results from their marketing efforts."

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

