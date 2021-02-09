FMG Suite's AI-Powered Curator™ Named Finalist in 2021 InvestmentNews Innovation Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial professionals, today announced that its Curator™ product has been named a 2021 InvestmentNews Innovation Award finalist.

FMG Suite's Curator uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically populate a financial professional's social media feed with curated content from across the web. Based on one's personal preferences, the content includes newsworthy articles prescreened for compliance and chosen from thousands of trusted sources, including Forbes, Golf Digest, Bon Appetit, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Over time, Curator™ uses machine learning to fine-tune its recommendations based on content shares, audience engagement, and compliance actions. By sharing content that reflects their unique personal and professional interests, FMG Suite is helping its customers build stronger and more lasting relationships with their clients and prospects.

"Financial and insurance professionals today must authentically connect with clients and prospects, and using AI to deliver content based on personal preferences and shared interests is a wonderful place to start," said Scott White, FMG Suite CEO. "We're thrilled that the InvestmentNews Innovation Awards committee recognizes the significant time savings and simple, yet effective audience engagement Curator enables for advisors."

The InvestmentNews Innovation Award recognizes firms that contributed profoundly and consistently to advancing the financial advice profession and for conceiving new ideas and tools that have propelled the industry forward.

"The firms recognized as this year's Innovation Award finalists have led significant changes that are transforming the financial advice industry," said George Moriarty, InvestmentNews Chief Content Officer. "We hope their stories inspire others to bring forward the next big ideas. As our profession evolves, it is more important than ever to embrace the power of innovation."

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction in the 2019 and 2020 T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

