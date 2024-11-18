FMH Material Handling Solutions and Intermountain Lift Truck Rebrand to Towlift, Officially Joining Family of Dealerships

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Towlift announces significant rebranding efforts for FMH Material Handling Solutions and Intermountain Lift Truck, which will now operate as Towlift dealerships. This expansion will enhance the company's presence across the Western United States.

Towlift acquired FMH and ILT in 2022, and the two dealerships continued to operate under local management, ensuring stability and expertise within the Rockies region. ILT is based in Salt Lake City, UT; FMH has locations in Denver, CO, El Paso, TX, and Albuquerque, NM.

FMH Material Handling Solutions President Randy Reece expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to join the Towlift family, a company with extensive resources and a proud tradition of family ownership, where company values remain at the core of everything they do."

Bob Kwieciak, President of Towlift, added, "This new partnership will provide the Rockies an enhanced portfolio of solutions and the ability to continue to focus on superior customer service to all customers in the region. We aim to offer our customers the highest level of service and look forward to the opportunities this strategic enhancement will bring."

Towlift is a full-service material handling dealer with a diverse portfolio of products and value-added services. Current and new FMH & ILT customers will now have more access to a broader range of solutions and support from a nationally known company.

Towlift has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, enhancing its brand recognition by delivering exceptional customer service across a national footprint through its people, technology, and investments.

About Towlift: Family-owned and founded in 1965, Towlift is one of the country's largest authorized, full-service material handling dealerships, specializing in new and pre-owned equipment, rentals, industrial racking and storage, parts, service and operator training. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has operated by the motto, "It's the dealer that makes the difference!" due to its ability to consistently exceed customer expectations and has been named a Dealer of Excellence over twenty times with locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. To learn more, visit towlift.com.

SOURCE Towlift, Inc.