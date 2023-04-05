FMH Material Handling Solutions, Inc. Appoints Randy Reece As New President

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMH Material Handling Solutions, Inc. (FMH) is pleased to announce Randy Reece as its new president.

"Randy is an exceptional leader and is perfect for FMH. As the second President in the company's long history, he will build on the successful dealership that John Faulkner created. I'm most excited for the employees because Randy is known to be great to work for and to do business with," said Matt Adams, GNCO President.

FMH Material Handling Solutions

"My wife, son and I are extremely excited to be chasing a lifelong dream of moving to the Rockies. Joining the GNCO, Inc. family and taking on the president role at FMH is icing on the cake for me. John Faulkner has built a legacy at FMH that I'm excited to nurture and propel forward. I am moving away from an amazing company like Equipment Depot but joining a strong, growing, family business with aspirations aligned with my own. I truly believe the sky's the limit in the Rockies."

About Randy Reece: Randy completed 16 years of employment with Equipment Depot Ohio. He started in Sales, was promoted to Sales Manager, then General Manager, then Regional Director of Sales, and ultimately Regional Vice President with full sales and operations responsibility over eight branch locations.

About FMH Materials Handling: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado FMH has a large geographic region that includes Colorado, New Mexico, and West Texas. With over 40 years in business, they provide a full range of material handling equipment sales, service, parts, rentals, and training. FMH was acquired by GNCO, Inc. on January 1, 2023.

About GNCO, Inc.: GNCO is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. It owns several operating companies that specialize in Equipment Distribution. GNCO is a third-generation family run business that started in 1965.

