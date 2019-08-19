FMH Rolls Out Agency Support Tool Nationwide

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH), in collaboration with FindBob, today announced the nationwide rollout of its latest agency support tool, FMH Bridge. This rollout comes after a six-month pilot program in two states where the tool has been successful and well-received by FMH agents.

FMH Bridge is designed to help identify growth opportunities for FMH agents and was initially only available in Iowa and Kansas. The company is rolling the tool out to the remaining 39 states in its footprint.

"The response from our agency partners in the pilot states has been incredibly positive," said FMH President and CEO Ron Rutledge. "It can be challenging for an agent to find opportunities to grow or develop a transition plan for their book of business. FMH Bridge has proven that it can help in easing that process as well as facilitate easier business transitions for customers."

FMH Bridge is powered by FindBob, the tech startup company centered around providing solutions that allow for greater ease in agency growth and perpetuation.

"The support and trust FMH has given FindBob by rolling out FMH Bridge to their 39 remaining states is tremendous," said Roland Chan, Founder and CEO of FindBob. "Our platform is designed to help both home offices create efficiencies and the agency principal achieve their transition or growth goals. We couldn't be prouder of this relationship and the continued confidence that FMH has in FindBob and our platform."

Structured as a networking platform, FMH Bridge encourages each participating agency to create an anonymous profile identifying where and how they would like to grow their business, or if they are considering selling their business. Agencies can search for other profiles and connect with each other to buy, sell, or partner on books of business.

"We have experienced the value this tool brings to our agency partners and we're excited to continue working with FindBob as we make this tool available for all FMH agents," added Rutledge.

About Farmers Mutual Hail

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FMH has served America's farmers since 1893 with a combination of financial strength, personal service, and Midwestern values. A leader in the crop insurance industry, the company has been managed by the same family for over 125 years and has a reputation of building lasting relationships that benefit its employees, business partners, and customers. FMH provides comprehensive risk management solutions, including private and federal crop insurance, reinsurance products, and services, as well as farm and ranch insurance that includes auto, property, and liability coverage. Learn more at www.fmh.com.

About FindBob

FindBob is the leading provider of transition management platforms for the financial services industry; it supports the financial industry and consumers by ensuring practice owners solidify their promise to build practices with continuity plans for long-term stability for their clients while providing opportunities for growth, mergers, or partnership.

