FMI Advises CTS in Recapitalization by Bow River Capital Partners

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, CTS is a comprehensive energy efficiency solutions provider, offering turn-key retrofit solutions to the K-12, higher education, and municipal markets. The Company's performance contracting, design-build, and system integration capabilities allow building owners and facility operators to upgrade aging buildings and infrastructure while reducing energy and operational costs. Through a customer-focused approach, CTS enables savings through energy conservation measures, including HVAC, building automation controls, geothermal, lighting and solar. For additional information, visit CTS' website at www.ctsgroup.com.

Founded in 2003, Bow River is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with buyout, real estate and energy fund platforms. Bow River's buyout platform focuses on lower middle market operating companies across a geographic area the principals refer to as Bow River Capital's Rodeo Region®, which encompasses the Rocky Mountains and surrounding states. For additional information, please visit Bow River's website at www.bowrivercapital.com.

About FMI Capital Advisors:

FMI Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of FMI Corporation, is a leading investment banking firm exclusively serving engineering and construction, infrastructure and the built environment. With over 600 completed transactions, our unique industry focus enables us to provide our clients with valuable insight and advice. Clients gain access to our unparalleled network of industry contacts and relationships, deep market knowledge and technical expertise, based on decades of experience.

FMI Capital Advisor's Energy Solutions & Cleantech Group provides M&A and capital formation services for companies in the energy solutions and cleantech industry, including those focused on:

Energy Efficiency

Solar, Wind, Biomass

Distributed Generation

Energy Procurement

Demand Response

Operations & Maintenance

Energy Management Systems

Utility Demand Side Management

Power Quality & Reliability

Energy Storage

Intelligent Buildings, IoT

Measurement & Verification

FMI Capital Advisors Contact:

Tim Huckaby



President of FMI Capital Advisors



Energy Solutions & Cleantech



303.398.7265



thuckaby@fminet.com

