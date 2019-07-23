FMI Advises SmartWatt on Sale to Centrica

SmartWatt has nearly two decades of experience improving energy systems and delivering optimum financial performance, human comfort, safety and productivity for commercial, industrial and public-sector customers. SmartWatt's team of experts focus on combining lighting retrofits and efficiency upgrades such as HVAC, building automation, water conservation and performance assurance (M&V) as well as solar power to meet customers' specific energy needs. Headquartered in Albany, New York, and with 14 offices in the U.S., SmartWatt has contractor licenses throughout the country and has completed over 24,000 energy solutions projects, including projects for FedEx, University of California, Nestle and Pepsi. The SmartWatt acquisition will broaden Centrica's footprint in the U.S. and provide enhanced capabilities to meet increasing customer demand for integrated energy solutions.

"We look forward to joining Centrica Business Solutions," said Chris Covell, Founder and CEO, SmartWatt. "Centrica's technology solutions and long history of leadership in the energy industry will help us deliver better solutions to our customers. We are delighted to join forces with a distributed energy solutions market leader."

Centrica plc is an international energy and services company. Centrica Business Solutions delivers integrated energy solutions for businesses and other large energy users, combining distributed energy technologies and a variety of commercial options to improve performance and cost management, drive decarbonization, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

