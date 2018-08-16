FMI Releases 2018 Engineering and Construction Industry Compensation Data

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Corporation, the leading provider of management consulting and investment banking services to engineering and construction, infrastructure and the built environment, is pleased to announce the release of 2018 Engineering & Construction industry compensation data.

In today's market, attracting and retaining talent requires more than just competitive compensation but requires a comprehensive package of total rewards. FMI Compensation offers a holistic picture of total rewards, including compensation benefits, work-life balance, rewards and recognition, training and development, retirement, phones, vehicles, pay practices, family leave and more. This proprietary data can be accessed on the company's interactive website, www.FMICompensation.com.

Recently released data includes:

2018 Construction Professional data

2018 Homebuilder Executive data

2018 Homebuilder Professional data

2018 Benefits and Pay Practices data

Regression Tool for the Executive Compensation Survey

These surveys include data from over 140 companies, representing over 3,400 executive incumbents, and over 100k professional incumbents within the U.S. engineering and construction industry.

Peter Cregger, FMI's chief data officer states, "This year we launched a fully web-based data analytics platform, focused on the delivery of compensation and benefits survey data. Utilizing best-in-breed analytic tools, clients can select their own dimensions around: MSA, Industry, Revenue and see how compensation and benefits compare. This is the culmination of an 18-month effort to deliver best-in-breed analytics to our customers."

FMI is in its 23rd year of providing critical market compensation data to the industry. The company's deep knowledge of labor market data and industry trends is a fundamental building block of an effective pay policy. This information is critical for today's leaders to drive organizational success and long-term employee performance.

To learn more about FMI's Salary and Benefits surveys, visit: www.FMICompensation.com.

About FMI:



For over 65 years, FMI has been the leading management consulting and investment banking firm dedicated exclusively to engineering and construction, infrastructure and the built environment.

FMI serves all sectors of the engineering and construction, infrastructure and built environment industries as a trusted advisor. More than six decades of industry context, connections and leading insights lead to transformational outcomes for our clients and the industry.

FMI helps you build your foundation for tomorrow and optimize your business for today. Industry Focus. Powerful Results.

