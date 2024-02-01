FMI Releases 2024 Engineering and Construction Industry Overview and First Quarter Outlook

News provided by

FMI Corporation

01 Feb, 2024, 14:30 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Corporation, a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment, released the 2024 North American Engineering and Construction Industry Overview today. The report provides a comprehensive forecast for a broad range of construction and engineering segments in the U.S. and Canada for 2024.

Continue Reading

Looking ahead, FMI expects engineering and construction spending forecast to end 2024 up 2% from 2023. Companies across the built environment will need to have clear strategies, best-in-class operations and inspired leaders to capitalize on industry conditions and create resilient firms.

"The built environment expe­rienced its share of challenging con­ditions in the past three years, making resiliency more important than ever," writes FMI CEO Chris Daum in the introduction. "While historically being resilient meant focusing on the fundamentals, internal operations and other variables within our control, that definition is now evolving to also mean being flexible, innovative and adaptable."

In addition to FMI's market commentary, key highlights of the report include:

  • Total engineering and construction spending for the U.S. is forecast to end 2023 up 10%, a slightly slower pace than 12% in 2022.
  • The highest growing segments in 2023 were manufacturing, multifamily residential, lodging, sewage and waste disposal, water supply, and conversation and development. These segments are expected to record annual growth rates exceeding 20% from 2022 levels.
  • Many segments are expected to grow between 10% and 20% in 2023, including office, health care, educational, religious, public safety, amusement and recreation, transportation, power, and highway and street.

To learn more, download the full report here.

About FMI

FMI is a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment. We provide services in the areas of strategy, leadership and organizational development, operational performance, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory and private equity financing.

Contact: Katie DeRee
[email protected]
303.398.7292 

SOURCE FMI Corporation

Also from this source

Construction Labor Productivity: The $20 Billion Opportunity

Construction Labor Productivity: The $20 Billion Opportunity

FMI Corporation, a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment, released the 2023 Labor Productivity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.