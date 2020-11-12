FMI Releases Fourth Quarter Building Products Market Update

Paul Giovannoni, managing director for FMI Consulting's Building Products sector, states, "Volatile markets are opportunities for growth, whether that's through targeting emerging segments, developing innovative products or building deeper relationships with customers. The manufacturers that leverage those opportunities will be those that will come out ahead."

In addition to addressing the impacts of COVID-19, the report focuses on market projections for major product categories including windows and doors, insulation, HVAC, plumbing and roofing systems. The report also outlines:

Forecasts for total construction spending put in place by segment and metropolitan area

Estimates for total construction put in place in the U.S.

Forecasts and trends in residential and nonresidential building materials

Estimates for material value

Read the full report and insights found in FMI's Building Products Market Update here.

Media contact:

Liz Hester, FMI Marketing and Communications Manager

[email protected]

919-785-9209

About FMI



FMI is the leading provider of consulting and investment banking to the Built Environment. We provide services in the areas of strategy, leadership and organizational development, performance, technology and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, and private equity financing.

For more information, please visit www.fminet.com.

SOURCE FMI Corporation

