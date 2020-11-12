FMI Releases Fourth Quarter Building Products Market Update
Nov 12, 2020, 13:00 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Corporation, the leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the Built Environment, is pleased to announce the release of the Fourth Quarter Building Products Market Update of 2020. This edition discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on the building products market, the trends expected as the economy improves and how manufacturers can address some of the challenges they're facing in the current operating environment.
Paul Giovannoni, managing director for FMI Consulting's Building Products sector, states, "Volatile markets are opportunities for growth, whether that's through targeting emerging segments, developing innovative products or building deeper relationships with customers. The manufacturers that leverage those opportunities will be those that will come out ahead."
In addition to addressing the impacts of COVID-19, the report focuses on market projections for major product categories including windows and doors, insulation, HVAC, plumbing and roofing systems. The report also outlines:
- Forecasts for total construction spending put in place by segment and metropolitan area
- Estimates for total construction put in place in the U.S.
- Forecasts and trends in residential and nonresidential building materials
- Estimates for material value
Read the full report and insights found in FMI's Building Products Market Update here.
