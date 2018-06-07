FMI Releases Quarterly Publication

Chris Daum, CEO of FMI, states, "By reading this edition of the 'FMI Quarterly,' we're hoping to broaden the industry's understanding of what's driving the Canadian markets and where a few challenges and opportunities lie. Closely interlinked, the markets are both different and the same. Here at FMI, we've been working continuously in Canada across the provinces for the last 40 years, and we expect the opportunities in the coming years—both in Canada and in the U.S.—to be stronger than ever."

In this Quarterly edition, authors highlight several cross-border M&A transactions between U.S. and Canadian firms and discuss the fundamental issues that are pushing Canadian firms to consider crossing the border to pursue additional growth opportunities through acquisition. This edition also features other topics such as Canada's growing P3 market, changing customer expectations, insights from FMI's recent Canadian millennial study and much more.

To access the "FMI Quarterly," please visit www.fmiquarterly.com.

