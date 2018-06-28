FMI Releases U.S. Construction Outlook, Second Quarter 2018 Report

Total engineering and construction spending for the U.S. is forecast to end up 6 percent in 2018, compared to up 4 percent in 2017.

Spending growth in 2018 is forecast to be led by select nonresidential and residential segments. Current top-three-performing segments forecast in 2018 include transportation (+10 percent), residential improvements (+9 percent) and office (+9 percent). The bottom-three-performing segments include power (-1 percent), sewage and waste disposal (+1 percent), and religious (+2 percent).

Second quarter adjustments indicate several additional stabilizing segments, including commercial and health care (up from Q1), as well as religious, sewage and waste disposal, and water supply construction (all three of which were expected to decline). Lastly, power was moved from stable to down, and conservation and development was elevated from down to growth, based on reported actuals through Q1.

To access the "FMI U.S. Construction Outlook, Second Quarter 2018 Report," please click here: https://www.fminet.com/construction-outlook/

About FMI

For 65 years, FMI has been the leading management consulting and investment banking firm dedicated exclusively to engineering and construction, infrastructure and the built environment.

FMI serves all sectors of the industry as a trusted advisor. More than six decades of context, connections and insights lead to transformational outcomes for clients and the industry.

FMI helps you build your foundation for tomorrow and optimize your business for today. Industry Focus. Powerful Results.

For more information, please visit www.fminet.com. Follow FMI on Twitter and LinkedIn.

