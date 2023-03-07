FML CPAs Promotes Karlene Barry to Partner

GLASTONBURY, Conn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina ( FML CPAs ) has announced the promotion of Karlene Barry, CPA to partner. Barry has more than 20 years of public accounting experience servicing a variety of industries with a concentration in closely held business and their owners.

Barry spent two decades with Viola Chrabascz Reynolds & Co. (VCR) in Enfield before the firm merged with FML in 2020. Karlene is based in FML's Enfield office. FML currently has 19 partners following its most recent merger with Bregman & Company, PC earlier this year.

Karlene Barry

"Karlene has exemplified the expertise and drive that we so value among our staff," says FML managing partner Jeff Fiondella. "She takes a hands-on approach to working with her clients on all aspects of their tax and accounting issues and serves as a trusted advisor and reliable resource."

Barry worked full time as a controller prior to joining VCR. She has since taken on the role of fractional controller for her small-business clients who don't have that role as an in-house position. She assists those companies — particularly in the distributor, service and real estate industries — in budgeting and analysis of their monthly financial statements.

A longtime Enfield resident, Barry is involved with several local nonprofits including St. Vincent de Paul Society, where she is treasurer for her local Saint Jeanne Jugan Parish. The organization provides counseling, information and emergency assistance for those in need such as housing, utility bill assistance, home heating fuel, clothing and holiday meals.

Barry earned an accounting degree from Western New England College and is a member of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

FML CPAs is an independent accounting firm specializing in assurance, tax, and advisory services. Founded in 2002, the firm is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and has six offices across the state including Avon, Enfield, New Haven, Stamford and Stafford Springs. FML serves customers locally, regionally and nationally with 18 partners and a staff of 120 professionals. For more information, visit www.fmlcpas.com .

