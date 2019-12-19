FMLS Reaches Exclusive Agreement to Provide DataMaster as a Free Member Benefit to Georgia Appraisers and Reduces Appraiser Membership Fees

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. and LAYTON, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FMLS and DataMaster announce a new exclusive partnership benefiting Georgia appraisers. Under the agreement, appraisers that are FMLS members will gain access to DataMaster as a free member benefit.

"DataMaster is considered the gold standard for appraisal data management, and FMLS is the only MLS in the state with this exclusive partnership," explained Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. "We're also going to reduce appraiser membership fees for accessing tax data, and add free, state-approved CE classes for appraisers. In addition, FMLS is expanding appraiser access to statewide tax data in all 159 counties and reducing lockbox key fees while removing the requirement to pay fees in person," Crawford concludes.

"DataMaster is excited to partner with FMLS, one of the industry's largest and most innovative MLSs in the nation. Our new DataMaster platform is the most sophisticated and powerful data management tool ever created for appraisers," says Rick Lifferth, President/CEO of Market Data Services, the creators of DataMaster. "DataMaster will save Georgia appraisers hours on each appraisal report. The new CompTracker feature allows appraisers to reuse their own data and share data with trusted peers in a USPAP-compliant way."

For the first time, FMLS data management will deliver all relevant MLS data to the DataMaster platform for appraisers. The agreement creates a wide variety of benefits for FMLS appraiser members.

With access to the MLS back-end database, DataMaster displays hundreds of relevant data elements to FMLS appraiser members for each property used in an appraisal.

Through this process, DataMaster empowers appraisers to save their data work file which simplifies USPAP compliance.

The patented custom formatting engine allows appraisers to insert data at the touch of a button into their reports in exactly the way the appraiser wants the data to read.

Easy-to-use software enables appraisers to save time, deliver better and more accurate appraisal reports, which results in fewer delays in the real estate transaction process.

DataMaster will be available free for all appraisers who belong to FMLS in Georgia beginning January 23rd, 2020. For more information, please visit www.datamasterusa.com or www.fmls.com.

About DataMaster for Appraisers: DataMaster for Appraisers is the most sophisticated and popular data management software on the market. With over 40 years of experience, DataMaster has helped appraisers save thousands of hours on their reports. DataMaster was built by appraisers, for appraisers. DataMaster delivers the Right Data at the Right Time to make the Right Decision.

About FMLS: FMLS is the premier MLS and data services provider for real estate brokers and agents in Georgia. FMLS serves more than 45,000 real estate professionals in Georgia with over 2,300 broker member offices.

SOURCE DataMaster

Related Links

http://www.fmls.com

