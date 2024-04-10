FMM Acquires New Orleans-based Facility and Property Management Company, HGI Facility Management, Significantly Expanding Services and Reach across the Gulf South

DENHAM SPRINGS, La., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The appearance and proper maintenance of a building can heavily influence customer experience. For more than 13 years, Facilities Maintenance Management (FMM), an expert in facility and property maintenance solutions across Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida, has consistently grown and adapted to become a major regional industry leader. With FMM's recent acquisition of HGI Facility Management (HGI) based in New Orleans, the company's footprint in the New Orleans market and throughout the Gulf South region has been significantly reinforced.

FMM's acquisition of HGI includes a comprehensive range of facility and property maintenance solutions for diverse sectors, including professional office buildings of all sizes, financial institutions, food service, hospitality, schools, and churches. Notably, the acquisition solidifies FMM's strong client base in the financial institution sector, where the company now serves more than 400 bank branches across five states.

"We are thrilled to welcome HGI to our team," said Steven Davis Jr., FMM's CEO. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of growth and expansion, enabling us to continue to broaden our service offerings and geographical reach."

Blaine Gahagan and Steven Hebert, the former Managing Partners of HGI, will join FMM as Senior Asset Managers.

"Joining forces with FMM marks an exciting new chapter for us," said Gahagan. "Our seasoned team is committed to maintaining the same level of dedication and excellence that our clients have come to expect while leveraging enhanced services and expertise from FMM."

Headquartered in Denham Springs, LA, FMM boasts a robust network of offices and administrative presence strategically located in Gulfport, MS; New Orleans, LA; Lake Charles; LA; Pensacola, FL; and Houston, TX. The company recently relocated to a new 30,000-square-foot office headquarters, with a state-of-the-art, 20,000-square-foot warehouse under construction that will offer rapid fleet support and parts and equipment inventory.

The company's new headquarters underscores FMM's ongoing commitment to excellence in responsive customer service, a commitment that is also reflected in its proprietary Tech Track software. Tech Track empowers the company's commercial clients to streamline facility management processes, facilitating seamless work order submissions, access to property history, expense reviews, and accounting functionalities, enhancing operational efficiency and transparency. For more information about FMM, visit www.fmmla.com .

