FMP Alliance Forms to Advance Innovative Fault Managed Power Technology

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the first company to invent, patent and commercialize the distribution of electricity in a natively digital, fault managed format, Digital Electricity™, is excited to announce a collaboration with industry leaders: Belden, Cisco Systems, Panduit®, and Prysmian Group. Together, we have formed the FMP Alliance, an open industry association dedicated to advocating, promoting, and advancing fault managed power technologies. The FMP Alliance aims to champion and foster widespread adoption of fault managed power technology across various industries.

Fault managed power is an advanced technology designed to elevate the safety, dependability, and efficiency of power systems. By actively identifying and addressing faults within power networks, FMP ensures a more robust and consistent power supply, leading to heightened safety and enhanced operational performance, while also enabling faster deployment and reduced material. Additionally, compared to certain traditional power distribution methods, fault managed power can achieve higher efficiency. We expect this technology to help lower costs and reduce emissions for a wide range of industries from building construction to information technology.

The founding members of the FMP Alliance bring together extensive expertise and experience in the realm of power technology. Each company, namely Belden, Cisco Systems, Panduit, Prysmian Group, and VoltServer, stands as a recognized leader in its respective field. Through the collective efforts of these industry leaders within the FMP Alliance, the adoption of fault managed power solutions is accelerated.

Primary goals of the FMP Alliance include:

Industry Leadership: Functioning as a cohesive voice, the FMP Alliance actively promotes the adoption of fault managed power across various industries, emphasizing its merits and applications.

Functioning as a cohesive voice, the FMP Alliance actively promotes the adoption of fault managed power across various industries, emphasizing its merits and applications. Standards Advocacy: The FMP Alliance actively contributes to shaping industry standards and regulations for fault managed power.

The FMP Alliance actively contributes to shaping industry standards and regulations for fault managed power. Education and Awareness: The FMP Alliance plays a pivotal role in educating stakeholders on the benefits of fault managed power technology and fostering awareness about its transformative potential in power systems.

"The formation of the FMP Alliance is an important step in advancing safer, more sustainable powering technology globally. At VoltServer, we have over ten years of experience delivering fault managed power systems to over 1,000 customers. We have the expertise and experience with fault-managed power to be a significant contributor and help drive the broad adoption of fault managed power systems. We are proud to be a founding member of the FMP Alliance and look forward to working with a deep and diverse group of industry contributors to transform energy deployments with fault-managed power technology," stated Ronna Davis, VP Business and Market Development at VoltServer.

The FMP Alliance is actively seeking members from a range of industries to establish a dynamic ecosystem that supports this groundbreaking technology. Additionally, the FMP Alliance promotes collaboration and partnerships with organizations, government entities, and stakeholders who share an interest in advancing fault managed power technology.

For more information about the FMP Alliance, please visit www.fmpalliance.org or contact [email protected].

About FMP Alliance

The FMP Alliance is an industry association founded by leading companies Belden, Cisco Systems, Panduit, Prysmian Group, and VoltServer. The Alliance is dedicated to advancing the development and adoption of fault managed power technology to enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of power systems.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We're moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, network infrastructure, and AV solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world.

About Prysmian Group

Prysmian is a global cabling solutions provider leading the energy transition and digital transformation. By leveraging its wide geographical footprint and extensive product range, its track record of technological leadership and innovation, and a strong customer base, the company is well-placed to capitalise on its leading positions and win in new, growing markets. Prysmian's business strategy perfectly matches key market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable and innovative cable solutions in the segments of Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification and Digital Solutions. Prysmian is a public company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, with almost 150 years of experience, about 30,000 employees, 108 plants and 26 R&D centres in over 50 countries, and sales of over €16 billion in 2022.

About VoltServer

As electricity needs continue to grow and evolve, VoltServer is solving the world's power distribution demands through its patented and intelligent Digital Electricity solutions. From state-of-the-art venues, data centers, smart buildings, vertical farms and beyond, it delivers proven power distribution solutions that are intelligently efficient, inherently safe, and setting a new standard for reliability, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at www.voltserver.com.

Media Contact

Amber Fortney, Senior Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE VOLTSERVER, INC.