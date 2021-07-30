Fmr NASCAR Driver & Veteran Finishes Ahead of Impeachment Voting Incumbent

PROSSER, Wash., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerrod Sessler, the ultra-popular Republican challenger to impeachment-voting Rep. Dan Newhouse in WA-04, is hitting on all cylinders in his march to the Capital. Sessler, a successful businessman, made news with his announcement to run for Congress earlier this year and a campaign video that rivals Kimberly Klacik's red-dress video in terms of uniqueness and pop. The video has garnered millions of views across platforms already. Video: https://youtu.be/8AARNPqOPPA

"The people of Washington state are not happy with 9 of 10 of our congressional representatives voting to impeach the greatest President of our lives in an embarrassment of an assembly that even the Chief Justice Roberts would not attend." - Jerrod Sessler July 2021

The FEC fundraising results for the 2nd quarter of Washington's fourth Congressional district race are out, and challenger Jerrod Sessler leads the pack. In true racing form, the Prosser businessman and former NASCAR driver has outpaced the competition, including the PAC-heavy incumbent.

"I am leading the charge to ensure Washingtonians can be proud to say they are from Washington again." -Jerrod Sessler April 2021

According to the FEC, the total funds received in the 2nd quarter by candidates running in Washington's 4th district are as follows:

CANDIDATE: $ RAISED: Brad Klippert $1,650 Loren Culp $23,041 Dan Newhouse $244,330 Jerrod Sessler $288,145

"People are tired of weak, feckless, and compromising leaders," says Sessler. "Our grassroots, no-compromise, America-first campaign has struck a chord with the voters, and they are demonstrating their support with their pocketbooks. Every dollar is more than a donation, it's a confirmation that we are in this for the right reasons."

Sessler spent 2½ days on radio-row at CPAC recently and was seen with the who's-who (Don Jr., Vernon Jones, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and others) in conservative politics. He followed that with a trip to the Mexican border at Laredo, TX.

"My daughter and I were horrified to see what is happening at the southern border. Crooks, criminals, and terrorists are breaching the border en masse, and it is only going to get worse. This, combined with the BLM-inspired and Democrat-led defund-the-police initiative is creating a sharp and dangerous spike in crime in our cities and towns. Additionally, the humanitarian crisis at the border is heartbreaking and astounding, with dozens of people dying on a daily basis, all at the hands of this illegitimate administration and their open border policies."

This August, Sessler plans to make another of the dozens he has made to DC to continue his campaign to bring bold leadership with integrity to Eastern Washington. Sessler also vows to return to the southern border.

Read full PR: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ehQ1tMXoP8OONsmqgKIzVPBSXtVVOjx8GQ3o0r__ThM/edit?usp=sharing

