FMS Assessment and Personalized Corrective System Now Available in BridgeAthletic

CHATHAM, Va. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional Movement Systems (FMS), the leader in movement education for performance, fitness, and rehab professionals, and BridgeAthletic, the industry's most trusted strength, and conditioning software, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, coaches, athletes, and trainers leveraging BridgeAthletic's software to improve performance will have access to the FMS movement assessment and reports. After completing the FMS assessment, BridgeAthletic's training engine will deliver personalized corrective exercises, alongside instructional videos, to the athlete's mobile device via the BridgeTracker application.

"We are extremely excited to launch this partnership with BridgeAthletic. Our goal at FMS has always been to provide movement data to assist the professional in achieving better outcomes," said Lee Burton, Co-Founder at Functional Movement Systems. "The struggle for many professionals has too often been how to best implement the FMS into their program. The BridgeAthletic algorithms, reporting, and ability to auto-generate correctives solves this problem by saving time, making it much easier to incorporate FMS into any strength and performance plan."

With the FMS implementation, BridgeAthletic is adding corrective exercises and routines, designed by the industry leader, to its growing instructional library of over 2,500 high-quality movements and thousands of workout program templates. The algorithmic engine powered by BridgeAthletic technology and FMS data will enable coaches to more easily prescribe corrective exercises that are personalized for each athlete's individual strengths and weaknesses. The partnership aims to help coaches improve movement, performance, and injury prevention for as many athletes as possible.

"We're pleased to partner with FMS to improve outcomes for athletes everywhere. FMS is the leader in movement education and one of our industries most respected methodologies," said Charlie Steffens, Vice President of Business Development at BridgeAthletic. "Our technology empowers coaches, trainers, and athletes around the world at the highest levels of sport. We're excited to work with FMS to keep executing on our mission to improve outcomes with an emphasis on movement education."

With this partnership, BridgeAthletic's platform has integrated personalized corrective content and individual movement assessments into its market-leading training technology for strength and conditioning. FMS' methodology has been effective with all populations from high-performance athletes to elderly patients in rehab. Both FMS and BridgeAthletic work with some of the world's top athletes within the NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL, collegiate, and tactical organizations.

Coaches and trainers who would like to access the FMS functionality within the BridgeAthletic platform can request early access on the BridgeAthletic website. New subscribers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial in order to try out the experience, which includes over 2,500 video exercises and 300 workout templates.

About FMS

Functional Movement Systems, Inc. (FMS) is an education company that produces and promotes principles and methodologies to enhance movement as individuals engage in physical activity. We are committed to giving fitness, healthcare and performance professionals actionable steps to help people around the world first move well. Then, move often.. For more information, visit http://functionalmovement.com

About BridgeAthletic

BridgeAthletic is the all-in-one solution for strength and conditioning coaches, in any environment, to build custom workouts, train athletes, and track performance. Practitioners can leverage a vast video movement library, drag-and-drop templates, and advanced performance data to assign impactful, individualized programming to each of their athletes efficiently. Athletes can use the industry-leading BridgeTracker app to complete and track workouts remotely or in the gym alongside their coaches and trainers. BridgeAthletic works with thousands of private practitioners, tactical organizations, collegiate athletic departments, and professional sports teams to improve efficiency, drive athletic performance, and digitize their workflow.

