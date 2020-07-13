FMS Signs an Agreement to Handle Grocers Supply's Retail Accounting Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS Solutions, Inc. (FMS) announced today that it will be the third-party outsourced provider for Grocers Supply's retail accounting services division in Houston, Texas. This new agreement increases FMS's presence in the south-central part of the U.S. This relationship continues the longstanding partnership between Grocers Supply and FMS. For many years, Grocers has leveraged FMS's accounting and payroll software.

"With our shared philosophy of providing best-in-class customer service, we look forward to continuing to offer even more in-depth grocery expertise and building success stories together," stated Gary Bickmore, Vice President of Strategic Allegiances at FMS.

Along with accounting and payroll, FMS provides industry-focused services for independent retailers, including weekly financials, document imaging, labor saver (time and attendance tool), tax screening services, and others. FMS is pleased to have the opportunity to service family-owned businesses. While the company expands, the main priority is to continue to serve with the tradition of helping all retailers be successful.

