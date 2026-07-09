FMS Solutions Announces 2nd Annual Profit Summit for Independent Grocery Operators

Two-day event in the Texas Hill Country brings together financial experts, industry leaders, and independent retailers focused on building stronger, more profitable stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS Solutions, a financial management company serving independent grocery operators and restaurants across the United States and Canada, today announced the 2nd Annual FMS Profit Summit, taking place October 6–8, 2026, at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort in Boerne, Texas.

Independent grocery retailers operate with razor-thin margins, rising labor costs, and shrink challenges that larger chains absorb more easily. The FMS Profit Summit was built to give independent retailers the financial strategies, peer insights, and practical tools to compete and win. The program covers:

Financial benchmarking

Labor management

Shrink reduction

The state of the independent grocery industry

Attendees will also have direct access to FMS advisors and solution partners. Registration and full event details are available at fmsprofitsummit.com.

"Independent retailers are running complex businesses, often without the infrastructure that larger chains have. The FMS Profit Summit exists to close that gap — to give retailers access to the same level of financial insight and strategic thinking that can make the difference between surviving and thriving."

— Bob Graybill, President & CEO, FMS Solutions

This year's program features speakers and operators who have built and run successful independent grocery businesses:

Bhavdeep Singh, Keynote Speaker — International executive with experience scaling retail operations across three continents, including oversight of a $26 billion operation comprising nearly 800 stores as Head of USA Operations at Ahold. Singh will address how independent operators can build high-performing organizations in a rapidly changing environment.

— International executive with experience scaling retail operations across three continents, including oversight of a $26 billion operation comprising nearly 800 stores as Head of USA Operations at Ahold. Singh will address how independent operators can build high-performing organizations in a rapidly changing environment. Richard Wardwell, Mike Beal, and Steve Morrow, Panelists — Three independent grocery operators — representing a 74-location Southern California chain, a 25-store Midwest operation, and a single-store that competes seven miles from Walmart's headquarters — will share the financial strategies and decisions that are genuinely moving their numbers.

— Three independent grocery operators — representing a 74-location Southern California chain, a 25-store Midwest operation, and a single-store that competes seven miles from Walmart's headquarters — will share the financial strategies and decisions that are genuinely moving their numbers. Greg Ferrara, President & CEO, National Grocers Association (NGA) — Will address the national policy and competitive landscape facing independent retailers.

— Will address the national policy and competitive landscape facing independent retailers. Harold Lloyd, Emcee — Industry veteran and founder of Harold Lloyd Presents, facilitating sessions alongside FMS subject matter experts.

The Summit takes place at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, a full-service resort set in the Texas Hill Country just outside San Antonio. Early bird registration pricing is available through August 1, 2026. A discounted hotel block is available for attendees through September 11, 2026. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies serving the independent grocery and restaurant industries.

About FMS Solutions

FMS Solutions (FMS) is a trusted partner to independent retailers, offering the FMS Advantage — a comprehensive suite of SaaS and managed services for accounting, tax, finance, labor management, order tracking, shrink control, and markdown management. The suite is anchored by Profit Hound™, a real-time dashboard that brings financial, operational, and labor data together in one place, so retailers can respond faster to what's impacting their business. With decades of deep industry expertise and a legacy dating back to 1974, FMS empowers retailers with the clarity and control to turn everyday operations into strategic decisions. From single-store operators to leading independent chains, FMS provides innovative tools and expert guidance to drive sustainable growth and profitability.

Serving over 6,800 locations across all 50 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, FMS helps independent retailers boost profitability, streamline operations, and stay ahead in a competitive market. FMS is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL and has offices throughout North America and several global innovation centers. To learn more, visit www.fmssolutions.com or call 877.435.9400.

SOURCE FMS Solutions