FMS Solutions Announces Acquisition of Boschini Miller and Associates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS Solutions has announced that the company has acquired Boschini Miller and Associates, which is an 18-person accounting services firm providing support to multiple grocery, restaurant, and other retail environments. FMS Solutions has hired BM&A staff and one of the partners will also join FMS.

Through this strategic acquisition, BM&A and FMS ensured that retailers continue to receive retail-specific tools and customer service. BM&A clients can now take advantage of FMS premier suite of powerful integrated software solutions and enhance their accounting processes.

"This transition offered a way for the partnership to exit while allowing the staff to maintain their relationships with the stores, businesses, and families they have worked with for so long," said Robert Graybill, president and CEO of FMS Solutions. "It was important to existing FMS Solutions ownership and management that those clients continue to receive superior service. In addition, FMS will bring new technology platforms for use by those businesses along with supermarket benchmarking and best practices."

The acquisition, which was effective Dec. 27, 2019, has been in process for some time and marks a great beginning of 2020 for the company along with other significant growth plans that have been in the works for the past year. FMS will open a new office, making this the second in Pennsylvania, to represent retailers with multiple locations in the Ohio Valley and Pittsburgh Area. The FMS Solutions Pittsburgh team will be leading the transition.

"FMS Solutions is very excited to bring on Boschini, Miller, & Associates to FMS," added Stan McClintock, vice-president of sales at the company. "They have outstanding retailers and associates that will greatly benefit everyone. These stores will have many added enhancements to their already strong accounting and payroll programs. With the added features and tools like benchmarking, interfaces, best practices, budgeting, document imaging, Labor Saver, tax screening, and so many additional services, they will be better prepared to compete in this tough retail environment."

About FMS Solutions Holdings, LLC

Since 1974, FMS Solutions has helped independent retail grocers succeed by transforming historic accounting activities into timely, accurate decision support tools. The company's keen understanding of the challenges the industry faces has positioned it as the National Grocers Association's (NGA) preferred provider of industry benchmarking, best practices and mission-critical decision support. To learn more about including offices of operations, visit FMSSolutions.com.

