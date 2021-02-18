FMS Solutions Announces Investment Partnership With New Heritage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS Solutions is pleased to announce it has partnered with New Heritage Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm that specializes in providing growth capital to founder-owned businesses.

As a market leader in software as a service (SaaS)-enabled business processing outsourcing (BPO) services targeting the independent retail business owner, FMS has been undergoing rapid growth and is beginning to develop and expand its service offerings.

This strategic partnership marks a new phase for FMS as it continues to develop industry-leading accounting solutions, payroll, and HR solutions that help independent retailers run their operations more effectively, reduce overhead and increase their bottom line.

"We chose to partner with New Heritage Capital because of their experience helping businesses grow and improve their service offerings while allowing us, the entrepreneurs behind FMS, to retain control of the operations," said Robert Graybill, FMS President and CEO.

Melissa Barry, a Partner at New Heritage Capital, added, "We are thrilled to partner with the entire FMS team to help them accelerate growth, continue to develop innovative products and provide customers with the highest level of quality and service. FMS has a great business with an incredible amount of opportunity to further expand, and we are excited to help fuel that future growth."

FMS Solutions Holdings LLC (FMS) — Since 1974, FMS has helped independent retail grocers succeed by transforming historic accounting activities into timely, accurate decision support tools. The company's keen understanding of the challenges the industry faces has positioned it as the National Grocers Association's (NGA) preferred provider of industry benchmarking, best practices and mission-critical decision support. FMS services organizations in more than 5,000 locations across North America, and the Caribbean, enabling them to improve profitability through better decision support.

New Heritage Capital — A Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with a combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives.

To learn more about FMS, please call 877.435.9400 or visit www.fmssolutions.com

Media Contact:

Ledora Brown

813-352-1612 (Direct)

[email protected]

www.Newswire.com

SOURCE FMS Solutions