FMS Solutions Lends Its Expertise to Independents on What They Need to Focus On, Invest In, to Thrive

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS Solutions is offering knowledge gained through its extensive experience in accounting solutions to help independents close out strong in 2020 while setting the stage for success in 2021.

According to FMS Solutions, independents need to focus on these key points going into the next year:

Keep customer needs front of mind. Customers' needs change as time moves on. It's critical to keep in touch and ensure their pain points are being addressed quickly, consistently, and easily. Pivoting categories, redesigning store layouts. It's a good time for stores to offer up their own brands as alternatives to customers. Redefine curbside pickup. Independent retailers have been improvising new ways to deliver food to customers when the pandemic started. There may have been programs in place before, but now is the time to work on improving the customer experience. Mobile apps, tracking customer arrival time to minimize the waiting times, and designated areas for easy access when customers arrive are just a few innovations to help streamline the customer experience. Autonomous deliveries and fulfillment. The integration of technology in the long term is among the key factors that is driving retailers' ability to stay competitive, especially during times of uncertainty. Autonomous grocery delivery, innovative self-checkout methods are just a few technologies helping to modernize the experience for customers. Invest in both online, offline promotional strategies. Mobile marketing, search engine optimization, social media campaigns, and barcode-activated rewards are among several effective digital mediums to reach new audiences. Offline marketing, like direct mail, advertising circulars, and in-store visual advertising is still important to incorporate and is particularly effective for independent grocers. Upgrade the in-store experience. Features like contactless payment and automatic replenishment of in-store items create a memorable experience for customers. It's that feeling and experience made through an unforgettable first impression that keeps customers coming back.

By operating from a customer-centric perspective, FMS Solutions advises retailers to consider ways to creatively reinvent the buying experience to ensure customers feel safe while shopping in stores and finding new ways to limit person-to-person contact.

"We found that the businesses who reinvested into their stores and ecommerce in 2019 happened to be ahead of the game in 2020 and actually came out the strongest because of it," said Gary Bickmore, Chief Strategy Officer at FMS Solutions. "We encourage grocers to focus on implementing strategies that offer alternative buying options that allow the most vulnerable customers to easily shop and purchase items virtually with limited contact pick up or delivery while investing in new ways to enhance the in-store buying experience in the new COVID era."

Since 1974, FMS Solutions has been developing ways for companies to use today's business activities to drive tomorrow's decisions for the best outcomes positioning them as a leader in navigating the challenging business environment faced during these unprecedented times.

For more information, visit https://www.fmssolutions.com.

About FMS Solutions

FMS specializes in accounting and payroll solutions. We offer retail accounting, time-sharing, and host services utilizing a general ledger-based system to fully integrate all financial applications.

SOURCE FMS Solutions