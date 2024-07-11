FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Introduces Professional Development Series

FMS offers Education Seminar Certificates

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, recognized as the world's foremost conference highlighting the key advancements, trends, and industry figures shaping the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, and SSD markets, is excited to announce its Professional Development Series (PDS) on Monday, August 5th, one day before the conference begins. This pre-conference series will feature four new educational seminar tracks, providing attendees with the opportunity to earn FMS Professional Development certificates.

The seminars will cover the latest topics across the storage and memory industry, including quantum memory, CXL and disaggregated memory, hard disk drive innovations, and DRAM/HBM technology. These sessions are scheduled for Monday afternoon, August 5th, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in two time slots: 1:00 to 2:45PM and 3:15 to 5:00PM. Some seminars are 2-part, extending over both session time slots. However, paid PDS or All Access attendees can select any seminars in each time slot to satisfy their particular training needs. The seminar presenters are well-respected technologists from Elephance Memory, Meta, Microsoft, OCP, Quantum Technology, Seagate, and Wolley.

1:00PM to 2:45PM seminars:

Quantum Memory Superconducting Qubits and Quantum Computer Hardware Design – Part 1



CXL for Disaggregated Memory and Accelerators in the Data Center – Part 1



Introduction to DRAM Technology



Advanced Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Technology for the Data Center

3:15PM to 5:00 seminars:

Quantum Memory Superconducting Qubits and Quantum Computer Hardware Design – Part 2



CXL for Disaggregated Memory and Accelerators in the Data Center – Part 2



Getting the Most Out of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM)



Optimizing HDD Performance in the Generative AI Data Center

"The memory and storage industries are rapidly advancing," said Chuck Sobey, FMS General Chair. "These seminars provide an efficient and unique opportunity to learn about important new technologies, while meeting top presenters in-person and networking with peers from across the industry. Our Professional Development certificate program allows participants to advance their careers while ensuring that they get the most benefit from attending FMS."

To register for FMS, including the Professional Development Series, visit FutureMemoryStorage.com.

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage technologies, and SSD and HDD markets. FMS is the world's largest conference and exhibition featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving high-speed memory technology adoption, and various storage technologies and applications within AI, enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud environments, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. It is the world's leading conference and exhibition that brings together customers, IT professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in memory and storage technologies. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is dedicated to shaping the future of storage applications, including its intersection with artificial intelligence.

