FMS: The Future Of Memory And Storage Launches New Website And Opens Registration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage , taking place August 6-8, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, is proud to announce the launch of its new website at FutureMemoryStorage.com which showcases the expanded focus of the FMS conference and exhibition. The redesigned site features a user-centric look aimed at providing a seamless and intuitive browsing experience, and highlighting the unique aspects of FMS. With a focus on accessibility, functionality, and aesthetics, the website aims to more effectively present information about the upcoming August event.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new website to the community," said Kat Pate, CEO and VP of Sales, FMS. "The site mirrors the evolution of FMS, and enables users to easily access information about our sponsors, speakers, new topics, keynotes, and the latest updates."

Key features of the website include:

The website boasts a sleek and intuitive interface, making it easy for users to navigate and find relevant information effortlessly. Dynamic Event Listings : When the program is posted, attendees will be able to explore a diverse range of conference events, from keynotes to special events, with detailed schedules providing essential information to enhance the browsing experience.

: Users will have access to a wealth of valuable content, including award information and resources to help them make the most of their FMS experience. Mobile Optimization: Recognizing the importance of mobile accessibility, the website is fully optimized for mobile devices, ensuring users can access content anytime, anywhere.

The annual event, now in its 18th year, will focus on volatile and persistent memory and storage applications, with nearly 100 exhibitors already committed.

The FMS 2024 technical program will cover a wide range of topics including memory and storage technologies and solutions for applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, high-performance computing (HPC), automotive and space applications, and cloud computing solutions. The conference will feature keynote sessions by industry leaders from companies such as FADU, KIOXIA, KOVE , Microchip, Micron, NEO Semiconductor, Phison, Samsung, Silicon Motion, SK hynix, and Western Digital.

"FMS is the only show that convenes the entire industry in one location to see the latest technology advances," said Chuck Sobey, FMS General Chair. "We are pleased to expand our scope to bridge the gap between cutting-edge memory and storage solutions, and the demands of emerging use cases and applications."

In addition to the latest high-performance memory and storage advancements, insightful keynote sessions will offer attendees critical perspectives into important trends and the latest products.

"FMS 2024 is a not-to-be-missed event" said Jay Kramer, Chair, FMS Business Strategies and Memory Markets Track. "Speakers, panelists, and exhibitors at this year's conference will promote thought leadership in storage and memory, share significant applications, create important partnerships, and launch new products and services."

Key topics to be discussed during the conference sessions include life beyond flash, cloud storage, multiprotocol all-flash arrays, sustainability innovations in computational storage, Compute Express Link (CXL), key-value stores and containers, controllers, composable infrastructure, storage class memory, QLC and PLC flash, and UCIe/chiplets topics.

FMS is committed to driving innovation and excellence in memory and storage, and the launch of the new website is a testament to that commitment. FMS 2024 attendees will experience valuable insights into developing more powerful enterprise applications for various sectors including the cloud, hyperscalers, high-performance computing, IoT, embedded systems, automotive, and industrial markets.

To experience the new website and register for the event, visit FutureMemoryStorage.com .

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest conference and exhibition featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving flash memory and high-speed memory technology adoption and various storage technologies and applications within AI, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. It is a leading conference and exhibition that brings together professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in memory and storage technologies. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is dedicated to shaping the future of storage applications, including the intersection with artificial intelligence.

