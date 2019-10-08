FM:Systems Announces Plan to Acquire Asure Software's Workspace Management Portfolio of Products

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems, a leader in facility management technology that enables facility and real estate professionals to identify, plan and deliver the ideal workplace for every employee, announced today its plan to acquire Asure Software's Workspace Management portfolio of products. Asure's industry leading solution provides easy to use software and hardware that enhances the room booking process leveraging proprietary sensor hardware and analytics.

The trends continue to point to the need for providing employees with quick and easy access to workspace that enables them to get their best work done. From reserving conference rooms to identifying under-utilized workspaces, real estate and facility teams are under more pressure than ever to provide the ideal workplace.

"This acquisition will strengthen and complement our portfolio of workplace solutions," said FM:Systems' CEO, Kurt von Koch. "By combining our top ranked IWMS (Integrated Workplace Management System) and data science platform with Asure's best in class room scheduling, hotdesking, and workplace sensor solutions we take a giant leap forward in fulfilling our mission to provide technology that enables real estate and facility professionals to identify, plan, and deliver the ideal workplace for each and every employee. We look forward to welcoming the Asure Workplace team into the FM:Systems family."

"This transaction is a great deal for both companies," said Pat Goepel, CEO Asure Software. "FM:Systems is a globally recognized Integrated Workspace Management brand, and we know that our Workspace customers, partners and employees are in good hands, as it is backed by the well-known private equity firm Accel KKR and due to FM:Systems hard-earned reputation for excellence."

The transaction, which is expected to close prior to the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, is subject to certain customary closing conditions.

About FM:Systems

FM:Systems provides technology that enables Facility and Real Estate teams to identify, plan, and deliver the ideal workplace for every employee. FM:Systems is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, please visit www.fmsystems.com.



About Asure Software:

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, and Payroll & Tax. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

