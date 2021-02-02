FM:Systems Appoints Tim Taylor As Its New Chief Financial Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems, provider of global workplace management technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Tim Taylor as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and newest member of the senior leadership team. The finance veteran joins on the heels of a momentous year of growth and innovation for the company, helping more than 1500 organizations manage today's increasingly dynamic facilities environments and workplace reentry initiatives.



Taylor brings over 20 years of experience in finance and operations management within private equity portfolio companies as well as multi-billion dollar corporations. Most recently, Taylor served as CFO of PAS Global, a leading provider of safety, cybersecurity and asset reliability software solutions for energy, process, and power industries worldwide, where he played a strategic role in the Hexagon acquisition to create a comprehensive operations solution for connected factories. Prior to PAS, Taylor held several leadership positions during a 12-year-long tenure at Paradigm that included Interim CFO, Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Sales Management, among others. He also previously worked in financial roles at Eagle Global Logistics, Deloitte & Touche, Protiviti and Arthur Andersen.

"Tim's breadth of experience in managing revenue growth and expense efficiencies makes him ideally suited to fuel our company's momentum during a time when digital workplace management solutions have been crucial in helping organizations adopt new hybrid, agile workplace models," said Kurt von Koch, CEO, FM:Systems. "I look forward to partnering with Tim and leveraging his expertise to bring FM:Systems to its next generation of growth."

FM:Systems is uniquely positioned for continued expansion, as proven by its growing customer base, revenue and product achievements, as well as recent industry reports that expect the global smart building software market to rise to $8.5 billion by 2025 for a total market growth of 13 percent, according to Verdantix . Taylor's experience will further the company's ability to capitalize on this market growth opportunity, with a focus on government, healthcare and corporate organizations.

"To keep pace with the mobile and flexible workforce of the future which was accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, FM:Systems is providing organizations incredibly powerful, data-rich tools to strategically plan their back-to-work initiatives with confidence," said Taylor. "With a robust solution that combines analytics, occupancy sensors, touchless technologies, hoteling and more, FM:Systems continues to be a leader in digital workplace management solutions. I'm excited to be a part of their growth going forward."

About FM:Systems

More than 1500 organizations worldwide trust FM:Systems' digital workplace management solutions to empower their facility and real estate teams to identify, plan and deliver the ideal workplace experience for every employee. With customers representing half of the Fortune 50, 2/3 of top US banks, 150+ government institutions, over 200 hospital and healthcare organizations, 350+ universities, and 50% of leading pharmaceutical firms, our leading solutions manage over 3 billion square feet across 80 countries worldwide. FM:Systems is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com.

