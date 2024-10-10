FM:Systems Completes New NetZero Advisor Integration, Enhancing Sustainability within Workplace Analytics Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems , the provider of the most scalable and intuitive all-in-one workplace management platform, announced a new integration of NetZero Advisor into the company's workplace analytics platform, FMS:Insights . This integration allows organizations to now combine utilization data with energy usage data, revealing new opportunities to optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, and support sustainability goals. The addition of the NetZero Advisor also enables timely and accurate reporting to meet regulatory compliance. FM:Systems is part of Johnson Controls OpenBlue, the leading smart buildings technology ecosystem delivering smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings.

"NetZero Advisor comes at a critical time, as organizations face growing pressure to meet environmental regulations while also prioritizing cost savings, occupant health and well-being, and the environmental impact of buildings," said Julius Marchwicki, vice president, digital product management, Johnson Controls. "The enhanced workplace analytics solution provides our clients with the insights and clarity needed to navigate these complexities and make informed, data-backed decisions improving the efficiency of their buildings."

FM:Systems ongoing commitment to product innovation and customer-first approach has also led to several award wins throughout the last 12 months. For the third year in a row, FM:Systems was included in the annual Inc. 5000 (2023) list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was honored with the Proptech Breakthrough Award 2024 for Overall Facilities Management Platform of the Year for its FMS:Insights solution. Additionally, the company was named one of Triangle Business Journal's 2023 Fast 50 , highlighting its status as one of the fastest-growing private companies in North Carolina's Research Triangle metropolitan area.

FM:Systems was also recognized by FeaturedCustomers, a customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, as a "Market Leader." This designation is given to vendors with a significant customer base and market share, as well as the highest ratios of customer reference content, content quality scores, and social media presence relative to company size. The award was published in FeaturedCustomers' 2024 Desk Booking Software Customer Success Report .

"Today, we celebrate the release of our new NetZero Advisor integration," said Brian Haines, chief strategy officer of FM:Systems. "Since joining Johnson Controls, we've combined the expertise and innovative technologies of two industry powerhouses to help the world's largest organizations create high-performing workplaces. With our scalable workplace management solutions and the strength of Johnson Controls' smart building technologies, organizations now have the ability to turn every aspect of their workplace into an opportunity that saves money, is healthy for people, and helps save the planet."

FM:Systems and Johnson Controls executives will speak at three sessions during IFMA's World Workplace taking place on Oct. 9-11 in San Antonio, covering New York Local Law 97, the advent of a new class of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, and the ways in which artificial intelligence will enhance the value of workplace technology. Attendees may also stop by the FM:Systems booth #2725 to learn more about the new FMS:Insights NetZero Advisor integration.

About FM:Systems

Part of Johnson Controls OpenBlue, the leading smart building technology ecosystem, FM:Systems makes it possible for organizations to unlock a triple bottom-line by creating spaces that save money, are healthy for people, and help save the planet. FM:Systems workplace management solutions are configurable to meet the specific needs of organizations and to help facilities managers design a path toward an autonomous building future. With more than 40 years of experience, FM:Systems is an organization's most trusted partner in transforming buildings from physical to smart, living entities that are not only responsive to the changing needs of employees, but themselves, and the environment. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com .

