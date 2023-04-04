FM:Systems Introduces FMS:Marketplace for Partner Extensions

Extensions to enable facility managers, commercial real estate professionals, and security teams smarter ways to save time and increase productivity within their FM:Systems workplace management solutions



RALEIGH, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems , provider of the most scalable and intuitive all-in-one workplace management platform, today announced the launch of FMS:Marketplace to host a growing range of third-party extensions developed by its trusted partner network. The new FMS:Marketplace enables real estate professionals, facility managers and security teams to take advantage of additional functionality within their FM:System solutions to accelerate efficiencies and increase productivity.

"Over the years of working with our commercial real estate, space planning, facilities and security team customers, we know that while many manage common day to day tasks, each one faces different challenges unique to their business. We also know the market is crowded with new widgets and extensions, and that it can be overwhelming to choose the right ones for their specific needs. Our vision for FMS:Marketplace is to give our customers a one-stop destination of vetted third-party functionalities their peers have already benefited from so they can easily select which ones will help them save time and become more productive within their role," said Ben Finney, VP of Global Partnerships at FM:Systems.

FM:Systems partner extensions include:

FM:Systems extensions from channel partner JLL include functionality that enables customers to eliminate additional keystrokes and mouse clicks with an editable grid, and an enhanced spreadsheet upload tool which provides data update capabilities along with other related features.

Channel partner AMS Workplace Technology's extensions include powerful features that allows end users to drag-and-drop multiple files to upload and attach them to a data view, as well as the ability to print multiple selected grid records to any report of their choice.

Integrated with FM:Systems room and desk booking and analytics solutions, the VergeSense Occupancy Intelligence Platform allows workplace and facilities leaders to increase the ROI of their spaces by capturing what's happening in every workspace to generate insights around active occupancy, passive occupancy, and person count.

One FM:Systems customer, Point32Health, recently opened their new headquarters following the merger of two of New England's largest nonprofit health companies, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan. To effectively manage and measure the performance of their new hybrid work arrangement, the company turned to FM:Systems with the help of strategic partner AMS Workplace Technology for space planning, strategic planning, and room and desk booking capabilities within a single system.

"We love using the AMS Dynamix plug-in solution to help us easily create homepages that showcase the most important information and data for our needs, customized by specific roles," said Barbara Redmond, Senior Manager of Real Estate Technology, Point32Health. "With an incredible amount of rich content available through the workplace management solutions we're using, this simplifies which data is searchable for improved organization and overall focus."

All FM:Systems customers can benefit from these extensions, regardless of their industry or company size. Preview the initially available extensions for download on FMS:Marketplace, with more to come at http://marketplace.fmsystems.com

About FM:Systems

FM:Systems all-in-one workplace management platform helps more than 1,200 of the world's largest organizations access, manage, and measure every aspect of their real estate portfolio. With the most complete range of intuitive and scalable space management, hybrid work, workplace analytics and smart sensor solutions, our customers gain the data-backed clarity and vision necessary to make strategic real estate decisions and deliver high-performance workplaces today and long into the future. Our market-leading solutions manage over 3B square feet across 80 countries for customers representing 40% of the Fortune 50, 40% of top U.S. banks and 30% of top European banks, 150+ government institutions including 10 of the 15 federal government departments, 150+ universities, several top 20 tech companies, more than 200 hospital and healthcare organizations, and half of the top 10 pharmaceutical firms. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea Oliveira

(458) 206-6478

[email protected]

SOURCE FM:Systems