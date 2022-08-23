FM:Systems Recognized by PropTech Breakthrough Awards and Ranking in Inc. 5000 Second Year in a Row

Accolades are testament to innovative, smart workplace solutions of FM:Systems that enable a productive working environment regardless of the geographic location of employees.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems , provider of the most scalable and intuitive all-in-one workplace management platform, today announced it has received two accolades based on its trusted technology that helps organizations access, manage, and measure every aspect of their real estate portfolio.

The first sees FMS:Insights winning the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Property Management Analytics Platform of the Year award. These annual awards recognize the best property technology (PropTech) companies, products, and services from around the world. The awards honor excellence and bring attention to the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products in the larger real estate technology field.

FMS:Insights is the only advanced workplace analytics platform that offers multi-dimensional analysis for various workplace data sets. The solution provides actionable insights and enables more informed, strategic decisions about an organization's real estate portfolio. With this platform, organizations can automate data gathering, analysis, and reporting to give decision-makers powerful, objective intelligence on workplace utilization, employee mobility, and more.

The second accolade sees FM:Systems featured on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. This is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The organizations that made the 2022 Inc. 5000 have demonstrated both growth and resilience at a time when supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"These two prestigious accolades are testament to our ongoing focus in delivering intuitive and scalable solutions for hybrid work, space and facilities management, workplace analytics and more," said Kurt von Koch, CEO of FM:Systems "While the workplace has dramatically changed for many in the last 2.5 years, we've been helping organizations achieve hybrid work arrangements for over 15 years and are proud to bring our clients the clarity needed to make strategic real estate decisions and deliver high-performing workplace experiences."

Additionally, FM:Systems has launched its redesigned website with extensive content and visual updates. The new site reflects the organization's continued commitment to how their solutions help solve unique business problems across different functional groups within an organization, while keeping pace and evolving with the ever-changing future of work.

