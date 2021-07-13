FM:Systems will Resell JLL Jet App to Offer Additional Options for Hybrid Workplace Experience

RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems, provider of global workplace management technology solutions, announced that it is now a reseller of JLL Jet, the hybrid workplace experience app developed by JLL Technologies (JLLT) -a business division of JLL dedicated to commercial real estate (CRE) technology.

FM:Systems will offer JLL Jet to customers as part of its market-leading digital workplace portfolio. JLL Jet offers an intuitive, mobile-first experience that can help keep workers safe and productive as they return to the office and transition to a hybrid workplace. FM:Systems is now the only third-party vendor certified to resell the software.

"The pandemic brought an increased sense of urgency for companies and buildings to adopt CRE technology," said Michael Levine, Head of Jet Product Marketing, JLL Technologies. "JLLT views FM:Systems as a leader in digital workplace software, and through our multifaceted relationship we will bring innovative, best-in-class solutions to the market together. We are excited to offer JLL Jet to FM:Systems' customers and prospects to create safer, healthier workplaces for employees."

Leveraging JLL Jet plug-and-play capabilities to integrate with FM:Systems solutions powers the hybrid workplace with personalized, AI-driven experiences and enables users to execute common tasks, such as reserving desks and rooms, booking meetings, and requesting services. These tasks are automated with comprehensive, seamless integrations across other common enterprise business systems, such as calendars, video conferencing technologies, service management platforms, knowledge bases and more.

JLL Jet has helped JLL drive productivity among its own employees and customers amidst massive change and challenging working conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Launched in 2020, the app:

Enables employees to tackle many time-consuming daily activities with less effort using mobile tech that is familiar and commonplace;

Builds trust through integrated communications tools;

Embeds safety and rigor through social distancing protocols and space reservation processes;

Drives team connection in the hybrid workplace through employee directories, AI-assisted meeting booking and integration of virtual collaboration tools;

Maximizes utilization of existing business systems and physical resources.

These functionalities are scalable to any remote or hybrid work environment. They have been shown to generate 66-75% time savings, on average, for JLL Jet users on common tasks through horizontal integration and AI automation. This makes it easier for users to quickly complete an action and get back to the work that matters.

"We're thrilled to deepen our long-term relationship with JLL by bringing this powerful workforce enablement tool directly to our increasingly mobile and distributed customers," said Rob Norin, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, FM:Systems. "We are proud to have our technology integrated with JLL Jet and know our customers will love having access to it through our digital workplace portfolio."

FM:Systems is now offering JLL Jet to companies that place a premium on workplace experience and want to differentiate their organization with technology that supports and drives hybrid workplace and return to office initiatives.

About FM:Systems

More than 1,500 organizations worldwide trust FM:Systems to transform their workplace experience and bring employees together in exceptional, healthy workplaces that enhance productivity and delight occupants. Recognized as a market leader by industry analysts, our suite of digital workplace solutions provides actionable insights to optimize every facet of your real estate portfolio and ensure your ever-ready workplace is prepared for the unexpected. With customers representing half of the Fortune 50, ⅔ of top US banks, 150+ government institutions, over 200 hospital and healthcare organizations, 350+ universities and 50% of the leading pharmaceutical firms, our leading solutions manage over 3 billion square feet across 80 countries. FM:Systems is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and conducts business globally. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com.

About JLL Technologies

JLL Technologies (JLLT) is a division of JLL, a world leader in real estate services, that helps organizations transform the way they acquire, operate, manage and experience space. JLLT is a first-of-its-kind team combining builders of high-growth tech companies and commercial real estate experts. Its comprehensive technology portfolio of purpose-built solutions and leading venture-backed companies exceed industry demands for better business intelligence, workplace experience and smart building platforms. Learn more at www.jllt.com.

