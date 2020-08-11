FNA Group Expanding With New Location In Mesquite, Texas
The FNA Group plans to provide 300 new jobs with their fifth American manufacturing facility
Aug 11, 2020, 09:13 ET
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new 400,000 Texas facility will create 300 new jobs in the Mesquite area. Production will focus on both consumer and professional products utilizing improved assembly line designs and cutting-edge robotic technology to maximize efficiency, cut waste, and increase throughput.
William Alexander, FNA's Executive VP of Sales & Marketing says, "The new facility will increase our manufacturing and distribution footprint while allowing us to adapt, and increasing our employee talent base so we can better serve our customers and meet the increasing demand for innovation and performance in the pressure washer and power equipment industries."
For more information on The FNA Group, or the new Mesquite, TX facility, please contact their marketing team at 847-348-1500 or [email protected].
