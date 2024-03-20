FNB Achieves Fourth Consecutive Top Workplace USA Honor

National Awards Highlight Strength of Employee Experience

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that its largest subsidiary, First National Bank, has been named a Top Workplace USA for a fourth consecutive year. Presented by Energage and USA Today, FNB has now appeared on the Top Workplaces USA list each year since it was launched in 2021.

Energage, an independent research firm specializing in workplace engagement and organizational health, compiles its annual lists based entirely on employee feedback and has honored FNB numerous times. Among the national accolades are repeated recognition as a Top Workplace for Financial Services (three times) and Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Leadership, Work-Life Flexibility, DE&I Practices (all twice), Compensation and Benefits, Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation and Professional Development. Regionally, FNB has been selected as a Top Workplace in several markets where it operates, including for more than a decade in Greater Pittsburgh, PA, and nearly a decade in Northeast Ohio.

"Our goal at FNB has always been to develop a superior culture by recognizing our employees, creating a collaborative and innovative environment, and giving our team the tools they need to succeed," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Recognition that is based directly on internal feedback validates this strategy and demonstrates the trust our employees have in FNB and our ability to develop a positive and inclusive workplace."

FNB also was recently named a Top Employer for Women for a third consecutive year by DiversityComm, a national news organization with a mission to create a more inclusive and equitable world. Earlier this year, DiversityComm recognized FNB as a Top Hispanic Employer and a Top Black Employer for the second consecutive year.

Under its current leadership, FNB has earned more than 60 awards for workplace excellence from various third-party organizations. The Company also continues to receive external praise for its leadership team, overall performance, actions as a responsible corporate citizen and commitment to diversity and inclusion. A full list of awards is available at fnb-online.com/awards. For opportunities to join one of the country's leading workplaces, visit fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $46 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

