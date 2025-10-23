FNB CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. Named 'CEO of the Year - USA' by The Digital Banker

Global Retail Banking Innovation Award Recognizes Delie's Leadership, Record of Innovation and Impact on the U.S. Banking Industry through FNB's Digital Transformation

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and its largest subsidiary, First National Bank, today announced that Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been named CEO of the Year – USA by The Digital Banker as part of its prestigious Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards.

Delie was selected as CEO of the Year – USA through an extensive assessment of banking leaders designed to identify individuals who are making extraordinary contributions to their respective institutions, while championing digital innovations that promote advancement and a consistent customer experience. In announcing Delie as the winner, The Digital Banker cited his impact on the Pennsylvania business landscape and the U.S. banking industry, charge in leading FNB's sustained growth and commitment to developing innovative technologies that increase access to financial services.

"Vincent Delie continues to set a new standard for leadership for both his institution and the banking industry, at large," said Nirav Patel, Managing Director of The Digital Banker. "His commitment to leveraging data, AI and digital innovation has positioned FNB as a technology-driven institution with the agility of a fintech and the stability of a top-tier bank. This award reflects both his vision and the tangible results that have followed."

Since Delie assumed responsibility for leading the Company, FNB has expanded to serve seven states and Washington, D.C. and produced sustained revenue growth, greater profitability, and shareholder value. He drives the Company's investments in digital technology, including its omnichannel Clicks-to-Bricks strategy, which includes the proprietary, award-winning eStore® digital platform, where customers can compare and shop for products, schedule appointments with bankers and view financial education resources. The first-of-its-kind eStore Common application (Common app) enhances this experience by enabling consumer and business clients to apply for multiple business and consumer banking products through a single, streamlined digital application. By integrating AI-driven insights and data analytics, the Common app simplifies the account onboarding process, improves decision speed and deepens relationships by personalizing each interaction, redefining the customer journey.

The significant impact Delie has had on FNB, its stakeholders and the broader industry have resulted in ongoing recognition by prominent third-party organizations. In addition to his most recent award from The Digital Banker, a global news source, he recently was named the CEO of the Year by The CEO Magazine and as one of the top 50 CEOs in the U.S. by Brand Finance. Previously, he was named an American Banker Innovator of the Year and a recipient of an Industrialist of the Year Award (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors) and Adam Smith Distinguished Leadership Award (EconomicsPennsylvania), to name just a few highlights of his achievements.

Delie's influence is evident in the reputation FNB has earned for its strong financial performance and innovative use of technology. Named by TIME as one of the World's Best Companies and one of America's Best and Most Trusted Companies by Forbes, FNB has appeared on rankings of the World's Most Influential and Innovative Companies, and has received prestigious global awards for its digital initiatives from organizations such as FinTech Futures and Celent.

For a comprehensive list of the honors received by Delie and FNB, visit FNB's Awards and Recognition page.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $50 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

