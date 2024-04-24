FNB's Workplace Culture Continues to Excel

Additional National Awards Demonstrate Strength of Company, Leadership and Employee Experience

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, has been honored as a Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards winner by Energage, an independent research firm specializing in workplace engagement and organizational health. Based solely on internal feedback, the awards highlight the priority the Company places on employee success.

"FNB's ability to stand out as a corporate leader is built on the hard work of our teams and our commitment to doing right by all those we serve," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "When our employees feel supported personally and professionally, it strengthens their connection to our Company and our clients, drives performance and adds value for our shareholders."

2024 marks the third consecutive year that FNB has received Culture Excellence Awards and is the first time the Company has garnered recognition in all five categories:

Leadership , which recognizes organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction.

, which recognizes organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction. Innovation for creating a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

for creating a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance. Purpose & Values for successfully communicating the company mission and integrating those aspirations into the culture.

for successfully communicating the company mission and integrating those aspirations into the culture. Work-Life Flexibility for enabling employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

for enabling employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance. Compensation & Benefits for providing packages that employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry.

Since the beginning of 2024, FNB has been honored numerous times as an employer of choice, building on more than a decade of sustained recognition for workplace excellence. Energage, along with USA Today, also named FNB a Top Workplace USA for the fourth consecutive year, while DiversityComm has selected the Company for its lists of Top Hispanic Employers, Top Black Employers, Top Women Employers and Top Disability-Friendly Companies. A comprehensive list of FNB's various accolades is available at fnb-online.com/awards.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $46 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

