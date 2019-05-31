FND Shareholder Alert: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Lawsuit Filed

ATLANTA, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND). Shareholders who purchased at least 1,000 shares of FND stock between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018, and are interested in learning about participating as a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917 to discuss their rights.

Investors interested in serving as a lead plaintiff have until July 19, 2019 to apply. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, Floor & Decor made false and misleading statements, and omissions, regarding its business and prospects. It is alleged that statements in a Registration Statement filed with the SEC regarding the current financial condition of the Company were materially false and misleading because, prior to the May 24 Secondary Offering, Defendants knew, but failed to disclose, that the Company had already begun to experience declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018.

If you purchased at least 1,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock (NYSE: FND) between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018, and are interested in learning about serving as a lead plaintiff, please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys specialize in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by corporate wrongdoing or fraud. Its attorneys have decades of experience litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and have a proven track record of recovering losses on behalf of shareholders.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

