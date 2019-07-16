FNF Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $0.96 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.92, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 18.5% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 17.7%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019.

Total revenue of approximately $2.1 billion in the second quarter versus $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018

in the second quarter versus in the second quarter of 2018 Second quarter net earnings of $266 million and adjusted net earnings of $255 million versus net earnings of $251 million and adjusted net earnings of $239 million for the second quarter of 2018

and adjusted net earnings of versus net earnings of and adjusted net earnings of for the second quarter of 2018 Second quarter diluted EPS of $0.96 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.92 versus diluted EPS of $0.90 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.86 in the second quarter of 2018

and adjusted diluted EPS of versus diluted EPS of and adjusted diluted EPS of in the second quarter of 2018 Realized gains were $41 million in the second quarter versus realized losses of $16 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the adoption of a new accounting standard in 2018 that requires mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities and recognition of the related changes in fair value in realized gains and losses, whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio

Title

Total revenue of approximately $2.1 billion versus approximately $2.0 billion in total revenue in the second quarter of 2018

versus approximately in total revenue in the second quarter of 2018 Pre-tax earnings of $387 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $363 million versus pre-tax earnings of $300 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $337 million in the second quarter of 2018

and adjusted pre-tax earnings of versus pre-tax earnings of and adjusted pre-tax earnings of in the second quarter of 2018 Pre-tax title margin of 18.5% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.7% versus pre-tax title margin of 15.3% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.1% in the second quarter of 2018

Second quarter purchase orders opened decreased 2% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed decreased 6% on a daily basis versus the second quarter of 2018

Total commercial revenue of $286 million , a 2% increase versus total commercial revenue in the second quarter of 2018, driven by a 5% increase in total commercial fee per file somewhat offset by a 3% decrease in closed orders; second quarter total commercial orders opened increased 8% compared to the prior year

, a 2% increase versus total commercial revenue in the second quarter of 2018, driven by a 5% increase in total commercial fee per file somewhat offset by a 3% decrease in closed orders; second quarter total commercial orders opened increased 8% compared to the prior year Overall second quarter average fee per file of $2,677 , a 4% increase versus the second quarter of 2018

Title Orders





Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) April 2019



184,000 63%



114,000 65% May 2019



179,000 63%



127,000 64% June 2019



181,000 57%



118,000 65%













Second Quarter 2019



544,000 61%



359,000 65%































Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) April 2018



167,000 70%



114,000 69% May 2018



175,000 72%



124,000 71% June 2018



163,000 71%



124,000 73%













Second Quarter 2018



505,000 71%



362,000 71%



* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders





Open

Closed

Commercial







Commercial

Commercial

Revenue

Commercial



Orders

Orders

(In millions)

Fee Per File Second Quarter 2019 - Total Commercial



58,600



34,000



$286



$8,400 Second Quarter 2018 - Total Commercial



54,200



35,100



$280



$8,000

"The second quarter was a very strong performance for our title business," said Chairman William P. Foley, II. "We generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $363 million and a 17.7% adjusted pre-tax title margin, both of which were our best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2003 nearly sixteen years ago. Looking ahead, purchase orders opened declined by 2% versus the second quarter of 2018, a sequential improvement from the 6% decrease in the first quarter of 2019 versus the prior year. Refinance orders opened increased by 51% versus the second quarter of 2018, as the decline in mortgage rates appears to be more persistent than many originally expected. Lastly, total commercial orders opened increased by 8% over the second quarter of 2018. With strong second quarter refinance orders opened, an improving trend in purchase orders opened and continued strength in commercial orders opened, we are well positioned to continue to produce strong financial results in our title business as we enter the second half of 2019.

"With respect to the acquisition of Stewart Information Services, we recently exercised our second option to extend the closing date of the transaction an additional three months to September 18, 2019. We continue to work with the FTC and the New York State Department of Financial Services to seek approval of the proposed acquisition. If the approvals are obtained, we remain confident that the Stewart acquisition can create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders."

Conference Call

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019



Direct title premiums

$ 625

$ 625

$ — Agency title premiums

754

754

— Escrow, title related and other fees

665

613

52 Total title and escrow

2,044

1,992

52

















Interest and investment income

59

54

5 Realized gains and losses, net

41

46

(5) Total revenue

2,144

2,092

52















Personnel costs

685

653

32 Agent commissions

579

579

— Other operating expenses

409

373

36 Depreciation and amortization

44

38

6 Claim loss expense

62

62

— Interest expense

12

—

12 Total expenses

1,791

1,705

86













Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 353

$ 387

$ (34)













Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Realized (gains) and losses, net

(41)

(46)

5 Purchase price amortization

25

21

4 Transaction costs

4

—

4 Other adjustments

1

1

— Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ (11)

$ (24)

$ 13











Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 342

$ 363

$ (21) Adjusted pre-tax margin

16.3%

17.7%

—













Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 353

$ 387

$ (34) Income tax expense (benefit)

86

95

(9) Earnings from equity investments

3

3

— Non-controlling interests

4

5

(1)













Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 266

$ 290

$ (24)













EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 0.97







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.96























FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273







FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

277









FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





June 30, 2019





Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 266

$ 290

$ (24)













Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (11)

$ (24)

$ 13 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

3

6

(3) Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)

(2)

(1) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (11)

$ (20)

$ 9

















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common

shareholders

$ 255

$ 270

$ (15)













Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.92









Direct orders opened (000's)

544

544



Direct orders closed (000's)

359

359



Fee per file

$ 2,677

$ 2,677



Actual title claims paid

$ 66

$ 66

















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 377









FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended





June 30, 2018





Direct title premiums

$ 599

$ 599

$ — Agency title premiums

732

732

— Escrow, title related and other fees

765

600

165 Total title and escrow

2,096

1,931

165



















Interest and investment income

43

43

— Realized gains and losses, net

(16)

(16)

— Total revenue

2,123

1,958

165













Personnel costs

665

633

32 Agent commissions

561

561

— Other operating expenses

506

366

140 Depreciation and amortization

45

38

7 Claim loss expense

60

60

— Interest expense

11

—

11 Total expenses

1,848

1,658

190













Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 275

$ 300

$ (25)













Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

















Realized (gains) and losses, net

16

16

— Purchase price amortization

26

21

5 Transaction costs

4

—

4 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ 46

$ 37

$ 9













Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 321

$ 337

$ (16) Adjusted pre-tax margin

15.0%

17.1%

—













Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 275

$ 300

$ (25)













Income tax expense (benefit)

22

29

(7) Earnings from equity investments

1

1

— Non-controlling interests

3

3

—













Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 251

$ 269

$ (18)













EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 0.92







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.90



























FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273







FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

278









FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





June 30, 2018





Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 251

$ 269

$ (18)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 46

$ 37

$ 9 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(10)

(8)

(2) Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)

(3)

— Change in tax estimate

(45)

(45)

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (12)

$ (19)

$ 7













Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common

shareholders

$ 239

$ 250

$ (11)



















Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.86





















Direct orders opened (000's)

505

505



Direct orders closed (000's)

362

362



Fee per file

$ 2,579

$ 2,579



Actual title claims paid

$ 58

$ 58

















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 331









FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other Six Months Ended





June 30, 2019





Direct title premiums

$ 1,065

$ 1,065

$ — Agency title premiums

1,306

1,306

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,199

1,094

105 Total title and escrow

3,570

3,465

105



















Interest and investment income

113

102

11 Realized gains and losses, net

183

188

(5) Total revenue

3,866

3,755

111













Personnel costs

1,277

1,204

73 Agent commissions

1,000

1,000

— Other operating expenses

753

688

65 Depreciation and amortization

88

77

11 Claim loss expense

107

107

— Interest expense

24

—

24 Total expenses

3,249

3,076

173













Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 617

$ 679

$ (62)













Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

















Realized (gains) and losses, net

(183)

(188)

5 Purchase price amortization

52

43

9 Transaction costs

6

—

6 Other adjustments

1

1

— Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ (124)

$ (144)

$ 20













Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 493

$ 535

$ (42) Adjusted pre-tax margin

13.4%

15.0%

—













Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 617

$ 679

$ (62)













Income tax expense (benefit)

151

166

(15) Earnings from equity investments

10

10

— Non-controlling interests

4

5

(1)



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 472

$ 518

$ (46)













EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 1.73







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.70





















FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273







FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

277









FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Six Months Ended



June 30, 2019



Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 472

$ 518

$ (46)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (124)

$ (144)

$ 20 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

31

36

(5) Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(6)

(5)

(1) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (99)

$ (113)

$ 14













Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common

shareholders

$ 373

$ 405

$ (32)













Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.35





















Direct orders opened (000's)

982

982



Direct orders closed (000's)

622

622



Fee per file

$ 2,630

$ 2,630



Actual title claims paid

$ 115

$ 115

















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 372









FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other June 30, 2018





Direct title premiums

$ 1,071

$ 1,071

$ — Agency title premiums

1,296

1,296

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,383

1,116

267 Total title and escrow

3,750

3,483

267



















Interest and investment income

81

80

1 Realized gains and losses, net

(15)

(15)

— Total revenue

3,816

3,548

268













Personnel costs

1,272

1,212

60 Agent commissions

992

992

— Other operating expenses

929

696

233 Depreciation and amortization

92

78

14 Claim loss expense

107

107

— Interest expense

22

—

22 Total expenses

3,414

3,085

329













Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 402

$ 463

$ (61)













Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Realized (gains) and losses, net

15

15

— Purchase price amortization

55

44

11 Transaction costs

4

—

4 Other adjustments

3

1

2 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ 77

$ 60

$ 17















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 479

$ 523

$ (44) Adjusted pre-tax margin

12.5%

14.7%

—













Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 402

$ 463

$ (61)













Income tax expense (benefit)

53

69

(16) Earnings from equity investments

3

2

1 Non-controlling interests

4

4

—













Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 348

$ 392

$ (44)













EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 1.27







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.25





















FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273







FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

279









FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Six Months Ended





June 30, 2018





Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 348

$ 392

$ (44)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 77

$ 60

$ 17 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(17)

(13)

(4) Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(6)

(6)

— Change in tax estimate

(45)

(45)

$ — Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 9

$ (4)

$ 13













Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common

shareholders

$ 357

$ 388

$ (31)













Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.28





















Direct orders opened (000's)

983

983



Direct orders closed (000's)

675

675



Fee per file

$ 2,470

$ 2,470



Actual title claims paid

$ 110

$ 110

















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 350







