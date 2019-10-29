FNF Reports Third Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $0.90 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.10, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 17.7% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 18.6%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

Total revenue of approximately $2.2 billion in the third quarter versus $2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2018

in the third quarter versus in the third quarter of 2018 Third quarter net earnings of $250 million and adjusted net earnings of $304 million versus net earnings of $236 million and adjusted net earnings of $218 million for the third quarter of 2018

and adjusted net earnings of versus net earnings of and adjusted net earnings of for the third quarter of 2018 Third quarter diluted EPS of $0.90 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10 versus diluted EPS of $0.85 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.78 in the third quarter of 2018

and adjusted diluted EPS of versus diluted EPS of and adjusted diluted EPS of in the third quarter of 2018 Realized gains were $4 million in the third quarter versus realized gains of $50 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to the adoption of a new accounting standard in 2018 that requires mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities and recognition of the related changes in fair value in realized gains and losses, whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio

Title

Total revenue of approximately $2.2 billion versus approximately $1.9 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2018

versus approximately in total revenue in the third quarter of 2018 Pre-tax earnings of $389 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $407 million versus pre-tax earnings of $311 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $299 million in the third quarter of 2018

and adjusted pre-tax earnings of versus pre-tax earnings of and adjusted pre-tax earnings of in the third quarter of 2018 Pre-tax title margin of 17.7% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 18.6% versus pre-tax title margin of 16.0% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.7% in the third quarter of 2018

Third quarter purchase orders opened increased 0.7% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed decreased 1.6% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2018

Total commercial revenue of $301 million , a 9% increase versus total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2018, driven by a 17% increase in closed orders somewhat offset by a 6% decrease in total commercial fee per file; third quarter total commercial orders opened increased 15% compared to the prior year

, a 9% increase versus total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2018, driven by a 17% increase in closed orders somewhat offset by a 6% decrease in total commercial fee per file; third quarter total commercial orders opened increased 15% compared to the prior year Overall third quarter average fee per file of $2,459 , a 6% decrease versus the third quarter of 2018

Title Orders







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) July 2019



192,000 56%



134,000 59% August 2019



214,000 48%



137,000 56% September 2019



186,000 51%



138,000 51%













Third Quarter 2019



592,000 52%



409,000 55%

































Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) July 2018



158,000 70%



116,000 71% August 2018



165,000 69%



123,000 71% September 2018



133,000 69%



100,000 70%













Third Quarter 2018



456,000 69%



339,000 71%

















* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders





Open



Closed



Commercial









Commercial



Commercial



Revenue



Commercial



Orders



Orders



(In millions)



Fee Per File Third Quarter 2019 - Total Commercial



56,000





36,400





$301





$8,300 Third Quarter 2018 - Total Commercial



48,900





31,200





$276





$8,800

"During the third quarter, we experienced continued strong performance from our title business," said Chairman William P. Foley, II. "We generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $407 million and an 18.6% adjusted pre-tax title margin, both of which represent record quarterly results dating back sixteen years to the third quarter of 2003. Looking ahead, purchase orders opened increased by 0.7% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2018, a sequential improvement from the 2% decrease in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the prior year. Refinance orders opened increased by nearly 114% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2018, as the decline in mortgage rates continues to drive strong refinance volumes. Lastly, total commercial orders opened increased by 15% over the third quarter of 2018. With another strong quarter of refinance orders opened, and the continued strength in commercial orders opened, we are well positioned to continue producing strong title business results through the end of 2019."

Mr. Foley concluded, "As announced in September, we agreed to terminate our proposed merger with Stewart Information Services given insurmountable regulatory hurdles. Looking forward, we remain committed to creating meaningful, long-term value for our shareholders and are in the process of reviewing our capital allocation strategy. Our priorities for capital continue to be focused on share repurchases, consistent dividend growth over time, and strategic M&A that enhances the growth profile and diversification of the Company."

Conference Call

We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss third quarter 2019 FNF results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2019, through November 6, 2019, by dialing 800-475-6701 (USA) or 320-365-3844 (International). The access code will be 472566.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-tax earnings as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted net earnings, and adjusted EPS.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

FNF-E

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





September 30, 2019





Direct title premiums

$ 660



$ 660



$ —

Agency title premiums

827



827



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

693



653



40

Total title and escrow

2,180



2,140



40















Interest and investment income

57



51



6

Realized gains and losses, net

4



3



1

Total revenue

2,241



2,194



47















Personnel costs

702



677



25

Agent commissions

630



630



—

Other operating expenses

473



393



80

Depreciation and amortization

44



38



6

Claim loss expense

67



67



—

Interest expense

12



—



12

Total expenses

1,928



1,805



123















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 313



$ 389



$ (76)















Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Realized (gains) and losses, net

(4)



(3)



(1)

Purchase price amortization

26



21



5

Transaction costs

52



—



52

Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ 74



$ 18



$ 56















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 387



$ 407



$ (20)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

17.3 %

18.6 %

—















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 313



$ 389



$ (76)

Income tax expense (benefit)

59



94



(35)

Earnings from equity investments

2



1



1

Non-controlling interests

6



5



1















Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 250



$ 291



$ (41)















EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 0.92









EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.90























FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273









FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

277











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





September 30, 2019





Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 250



$ 291



$ (41)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 74



$ 18



$ 56

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(17)



(4)



(13)

Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)



(3)



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 54



$ 11



$ 43















Adjusted net earnings attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 304



$ 302



$ 2















Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.10























Direct orders opened (000's)

592



592





Direct orders closed (000's)

409



409





Fee per file

$ 2,459



$ 2,459





Actual title claims paid

$ 52



$ 52



















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 328











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





September 30, 2018





Direct title premiums

$ 574



$ 574



$ —

Agency title premiums

722



722



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

695



567



128

Total title and escrow

1,991



1,863



128















Interest and investment income

44



42



2

Realized gains and losses, net

50



40



10

Total revenue

2,085



1,945



140















Personnel costs

654



619



35

Agent commissions

554



554



—

Other operating expenses

477



365



112

Depreciation and amortization

46



38



8

Claim loss expense

58



58



—

Interest expense

9



—



9

Total expenses

1,798



1,634



164















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 287



$ 311



$ (24)















Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Realized (gains) and losses, net

(50)



(40)



(10)

Purchase price amortization

27



22



5

Transaction costs

9



—



9

Sales tax contingency

6



6



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ (8)



$ (12)



$ 4















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 279



$ 299



$ (20)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

13.7 %

15.7 %

—















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 287



$ 311



$ (24)















Income tax expense (benefit)

51



68



(17)

Earnings from equity investments

1



1



—

Non-controlling interests

1



3



(2)















Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 236



$ 241



$ (5)















EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 0.86









EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.85























FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273









FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

278











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended





September 30, 2018





Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 236



$ 241



$ (5)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (8)



$ (12)



$ 4

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

2



3



(1)

Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(4)



(2)



(2)

Black Knight tax contingency

(8)



—



(8)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (18)



$ (11)



$ (7)















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 218



$ 230



$ (12)















Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.78























Direct orders opened (000's)

456



456





Direct orders closed (000's)

339



339





Fee per file

$ 2,623



$ 2,623





Actual title claims paid

$ 55



$ 55



















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 321











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2019





Direct title premiums

$ 1,725



$ 1,725



$ —

Agency title premiums

2,133



2,133



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

1,892



1,747



145

Total title and escrow

5,750



5,605



145















Interest and investment income

170



153



17

Realized gains and losses, net

187



191



(4)

Total revenue

6,107



5,949



158















Personnel costs

1,979



1,881



98

Agent commissions

1,630



1,630



—

Other operating expenses

1,226



1,081



145

Depreciation and amortization

132



115



17

Claim loss expense

174



174



—

Interest expense

36



—



36

Total expenses

5,177



4,881



296















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 930



$ 1,068



$ (138)















Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Realized (gains) and losses, net

(187)



(191)



4

Purchase price amortization

78



64



14

Transaction costs

58



—



58

Other adjustments

1



1



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ (50)



$ (126)



$ 76















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 880



$ 942



$ (62)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

14.9 %

16.4 %

—















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 930



$ 1,068



$ (138)















Income tax expense (benefit)

210



260



(50)

Earnings from equity investments

12



11



1

Non-controlling interests

10



10



—















Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 722



$ 809



$ (87)















EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 2.64









EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.61























FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273









FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

277











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and

Other Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2019





Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 722



$ 809



$ (87)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (50)



$ (126)



$ 76

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

14



32



(18)

Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(9)



(8)



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (45)



$ (102)



$ 57















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 677



$ 707



$ (30)















Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.44























Direct orders opened (000's)

1,574



1,574





Direct orders closed (000's)

1,031



1,031





Fee per file

$ 2,562



$ 2,562





Actual title claims paid

$ 167



$ 167



















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 700









