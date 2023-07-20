FNKO LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Funko, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Funko, Inc. ("Funko" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FNKO) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Funko investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/funko-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42320&wire=4

FNKO investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software than it was disclosing to investors; (ii) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (iii) Funko's inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on Funko's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") margin.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Funko during the relevant time frame, you have until August 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP