FNKO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Funko Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Funko between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 1, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Funko, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software than it was disclosing to investors; (ii) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (iii) Funko's inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on Funko's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") margin.

