FNZ appoints David Moss as Group Chief Product Officer

New appointment strengthens FNZ's executive team and supports the company's global product strategy, innovation roadmap and U.S. growth

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FNZ, the leading global wealth management platform, today announced the appointment of David Moss as its Group Chief Product Officer. In this role, Moss will be responsible for setting FNZ's global product vision and accelerating the delivery of innovative, modular solutions that support clients across the wealth management ecosystem.

Based in New York City, Moss will play an important role in supporting FNZ's continued growth in the U.S. and Canada, key strategic markets where the firm is seeing increasing demand for its AI-enabled, end-to-end wealth management platform. His leadership will also contribute to the firm's broader global expansion.

"David's appointment marks an important step in the evolution of FNZ's product strategy and reflects our ambition in the U.S.," said Roman Regelman, Group President of FNZ. "David brings deep financial services experience, proven product and strategy leadership, and a strong understanding of the challenges facing complex financial institutions. His leadership will be critical as we continue to build our global presence and deliver the next generation of modular, technology-led solutions for our clients."

Moss will report directly to Roman Regelman and join the firm's Executive Committee.

"I'm excited to help lead FNZ's product strategy as we scale our global platform and deepen our presence in North America," said David Moss, Chief Product Officer at FNZ. "I look forward to working with our clients and FNZ's product, technology and operations teams to continue delivering innovative, modular solutions that help financial institutions modernize, grow and better serve advisors and end clients."

Moss brings more than 20 years of financial services experience spanning wealth services, asset management, securities services and capital markets. He joins most recently from BNY, where he held senior leadership roles across corporate strategy, client management and wealth. He has also held global leadership roles at Citi and McKinsey & Co.

FNZ supports over US$2.4 trillion in assets on its platform on behalf of many of the world's leading financial institutions.

About FNZ: FNZ is a leading global wealth management platform provider. We provide a global, end–to–end wealth management platform that integrates modern technology with business and investment operations, all within a regulated financial institution.

FNZ partners with the world's leading financial institutions, with over US$2.4 trillion in assets on platform (AoP). Together with our clients, we empower nearly 30 million people across all wealth segments to invest in their future.

For more information, please visit www.fnz.com.

SOURCE FNZ