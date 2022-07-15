Foam Glass Market to reach USD 2133.84 Million by 2029 | Market analysed by Size, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope and Demand Forecast

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Global Foam Glass Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. An international Foam Glass Market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Foam Glass Market industry for the precise forecast period. The report performs analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Foam Glass Market industry. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in this market report. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing the winning Foam Glass Market analysis report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the foam glass market was valued at USD 1382.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2133.84 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.58 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Overview:-

Foam glass is a type of glass which is porous glass foam material. The advantages of foam glasses as a building material include its thermal and acoustic insulating, light weight and high strength properties. It is made by heating a mixture of granulated or crushed and a blowing agent such as limestone or carbon. Near the melting point of the glass, the blowing agent releases a gas which is producing a foaming effect in the glass. After cooling, the mixture becomes hard and converts into a rigid material with gas-filled closed-cell pores which comprises a large portion of its volume.

Some of the major players operating in the foam glass market are:

Owens Corning (U.S.)

Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) ZHEJIANG ZHENSHEN INSULATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.LTD. ( China )

ZHENSHEN INSULATION TECHNOLOGY CORP.LTD. ( ) UUSIOAINES OY ( Finland )

) Glapor ( Germany )

) Misapor AG ( Switzerland )

) Polydros S.A. ( Spain )

) Refaglass ( Czech Republic )

) Earthstone international (U..S)

Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Beijing Shoubang New Materials Co., Ltd ( China )

) Dennert Poraver GmbH ( Germany )

) GanSuPengFei ( China )

) Shanghai Yongli Energy-Saving Wall-material Co., Ltd. ( China )

) PINOSKLO cellular glass ( Ukraine )

) Pittsburgh Corning, LLC. (U.S.)

Glassolite Group Limited (U.K.)

Misapor AG ( Switzerland )

) Liaver GmbH & Co. K.G. ( Germany )

) JSC Gomelglass ( Spain )

Recent Development

In June 2019 , UUSIOAINES strategically acquired Hasopor AB, a Switzerland -based foam glass manufacturer.

Key Questions Answered in This Report: –

How has this market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the key product types available in this market?

Which are the major application areas in the market?

What are the key distribution channels in the global market?

What are the key regions in this market?

What are the price trends?

What are the various stages in the value chain of this industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

Foam Glass Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand due to unique properties

Foam glass is a light weight insulating material which can be used for an extensive range of applications due to its unique properties such as fire-resistant, corrosion resistance, lightweight, rigid, thermal insulation, chemical inertness, water- and steam-resistant, etc. Furthermore, these glasses have low transportation costs and are easy to handle, making them more economically feasible and expected to drive the growth of the foam glass market.

Huge demand for insulation

Foam glass is well suitable as a rigid insulation material in traffic areas, walls and roofs where other materials are compressed which generally results in an uneven surface thus causing the loss of insulating properties. Foam glasses also act as a barrier for temperature changes or preventing gases or liquids from passing through. Due to the insulating property of foam glass increase the demand of this glass in the market which are projected to upsurge the market growth rate.

Foam glass is environmental friendly

Foam glass is produced by using at least 60% of recycled glass. It is also free of ecologically damaging gas propellants and flame retardants. After using foam glass as thermal insulation purposes, it can be reused as filler in thermally insulating granulates or landscaping. It is environmentally sensible recycling through re-use.

Opportunities

Rising demand for highest form of insulation for industrial purposes are expected to increase the market growth rate. Some of the other factors rising awareness about the foam glasses, like growing prevalence for protection against fire and longer life and high insulation value of foam glass which will create beneficial opportunities for the foam glass market growth rate in upcoming period. Also, the foam glasses are extensively used in the civic construction of bridges, roadbeds due to their lightweight properties. Furthermore, foam glass can be recycled, and during production process of foam glass doesn't produce any toxic things. These factors will also generate opportunities for the foam glass market.

Global Foam Glass Market Scope

The foam glass market is segmented on the basis of type, process, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Open-cell

Closed-cell

Process

Physical

Chemical

Application

Building and Industrial Installation

Chemical System

Architectural

Ground Material

Lightweight Aggregate

Phase Carrier

Water Holding Material

Others

End User

Industrial

Building and Infrastructure

Others

Foam Glass Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The foam glass market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, process, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the foam glass market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the foam glass market in terms of market and revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for foam glass in this region. Europe region leads the foam glass market due to growing demand for environment-friendly insulating materials from several end-user industries in this region.

During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to low carbon footprint, low cost and it is reusable in this region.

