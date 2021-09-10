Foam Tray Market Records a CAGR of 6.29% during 2021-2025 | Analysis of COVID-19 | Technavio

The report identifies increasing food safety issues as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for foam trays for packaging from the processed and packaged foods industry will further influence the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Food Packaging, Industrial Packaging, and Pharmaceutical Packaging), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Material (Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyester).

The foam tray market covers the following areas:

Foam Tray Market Sizing

Foam Tray Market Forecast

Foam Tray Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Companies Mentioned

Anchor Packaging LLC

Cascades Inc.

CKF Inc.

Dart Container Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Novipax LLC

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Tekni Plex Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Polystyrene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyester - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anchor Packaging LLC

Cascades Inc.

CKF Inc.

Dart Container Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Novipax LLC

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Tekni Plex Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

